Here’s How Different The Updated Tata Tiago NRG Looks Compared To The New Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago NRG looks rugged thanks to its blacked out bumper and cladding all around

The Tata Tiago NRG has recently received model year updates, bringing subtle changes both inside and out. Prior to the NRG, the regular Tata Tiago also received MY25 updates, which were similar to those on the NRG. Let’s take a look at how the 2025 Tiago NRG compares to the recently updated standard Tata Tiago in terms of design.

Front

With the 2025 update, both versions of the Tata Tiago received an updated grille and LED headlights. However, the Tiago NRG stands out as a more rugged-looking version, thanks to its blacked-out bumper and silver skid plate. In contrast, the regular Tiago features a chrome-finished air dam and fog lights, which are missing on the Tiago NRG.

Side

One of the most noticeable differences here is that the Tiago NRG rides on 14-inch steel wheels with cover, while the regular Tiago gets 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Note that the Tiago NRG has a ground clearance of 181 mm. What else makes it look different is the side body cladding, blacked out door handles and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors).

Rear

The Tiago’s rugged looking NRG version continues to get black treatment on the bumper along with silver skid plate. There’s a grey garnish on the tailgate of the NRG which also integrates ‘NRG’ moniker. The regular Tiago looks subtle with the chrome garnish on the lower part of the tailgate.

Interior

While the regular Tata Tiago boasts a dual-tone grey and white cabin theme, the Tiago NRG gets an all-black cabin with black seat upholstery. As a part of MY25 updates, both versions of the Tiago have redesigned central AC vents along with 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo in the centre.

Both Tiago and Tiago NRG come with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, an updated digital driver’s display, auto headlights, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. The standard version of the Tata Tiago also comes with auto AC.

In terms of safety, both get dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrain Options

Both Tata Tiago and Tiago NRG come with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre N/A petrol-CNG Power 86 PS 75.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 95.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

Price Range and Rivals

Tata Tiago NRG Tata Tiago Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Tata Tiago takes on the likes of the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

