Here’s How Different The Tata Harrier EV Looks In Comparison To The Tata Harrier ICE In Real-life Images

The ell-electric Harrier still looks almost the same as the regular Harrier, however it gets some EV-specific changes

After making its appearance in the production-spec avatar, Tata recently showcased the Harrier EV during our visit to the automaker's Pune manufacturing facility ahead of its launch. This time, the all-electric Harrier was shown performing a couple of stunts inside the facility, including ramp-over and maneuvering tests. Here's how the Harrier EV differs from its regular diesel counterpart in terms of its design using real-life images.

Front

While both versions of the Harrier have a similar design, the fascia of the Harrier EV differentiates itself with a closed-off grille and redesigned bumper with vertical slats as seen on the Tata Nexon EV. On the other hand, the diesel-powered Harrier has a chrome mesh pattern on the grille and the air dam. Rest of the details like the headlight housings and connected LED DRLs remain the same on both versions.

Side

They have the same windowlines, however, the Harrier EV gets a special “.EV” moniker on the front doors to denote it is the electric version, whereas the diesel model gets “HARRIER” badging.

The all-electric Harrier also gets aerodynamically styled dual-tone alloy wheels while the Harrier in diesel top-spec rides on blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels. If you choose the Dark Edition of the Harrier diesel, it gets 19-inch black alloy wheels.

Rear

Although both SUVs get connected LED tail lights, the electric Harrier is easily identifiable with the Harrier.EV badge on the tailgate. The Harrier EV also gets a redesigned rear bumper with vertical slats as seen on the Nexon EV.

Interior

While Tata hasn’t showcased the interior of the Harrier EV during our plant visit, however, we still got a glimpse of its cabin when it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. The dashboard layout inside both versions of the SUV is the same, however, the Harrier EV gets dual-tone grey and white theme compared to regular Harrier’s variant-based colour theme.

In terms of features, both get a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The Harrier EV could also borrow features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and dual-zone AC from the regular Harrier. The all-electric version of the Harrier also gets a summon mode allowing the car to be moved forwards and backwards using the key.

The safety features on the Harrier EV will likely include up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems. One can also expect the Harrier EV to come with a bit more creature comforts over the standard model to set it apart.

Powertrain Details

The Tata Harrier EV comes with a large battery pack offering a claimed range of over 500 km. Tata has also confirmed that the Harrier EV will feature a dual-motor setup putting out 500 Nm, which will power all four wheels. Detailed technical specifications are yet to be announced.

The ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the Harrier uses a 2-litre diesel engine which makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. It is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Price Range And Rivals

Tata Harrier EV Tata Harrier Rs 25 lakh (expected) Rs 15 lakh to 26.25 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Tata Harrier EV will be a rival to the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3. The Harrier ICE takes on the likes of the Mahindra XUV 700 5-seater variants, MG Hector and Jeep Compass.

