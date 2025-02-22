Here’s How Different The Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition Looks In Comparison To Its Regular Version

The Black edition of the Mahindra Scorpio N is likely to be limited to higher-spec variants

The Mahindra Scorpio N is all set to receive a Black edition soon, and the units of the same have now reached dealerships. We have got our hands on some real-life images for the Mahindra SUV. Let’s see how the all-black Scorpio compares to its regular version in terms of design.

Front

There’s no visible difference on the fascia of both versions of the Mahindra Scorpio N. Everything, including the headlights, tail lights, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps are identical on both SUV versions.

Side

In profile, you can easily make out the difference between the two versions. The Scorpio N Black edition gets dechromed door handles, window cladding, along with blacked out roof rails and alloy wheels.

Rear

While most of the things remain the same on both versions from this angle, the skid plate on the Black edition of the SUV has been blacked out.

Interior

Unlike the dual-tone tan and black interior in the regular Scorpio N, the Black edition of the SUV gets an all-black interior along with black seat upholstery.

Mahindra will retain amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital 7-inch digital display, auto AC and a single-pane sunroof on the Black edition of the Scorpio N. It is also expected to get a 12-speaker Sony sound system, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, automatic headlights and wipers, ventilated front seats and wireless phone charger.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, hill hold and hill descent control and driver drowsiness detection. It also has all-wheel disc brakes and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

No Mechanical Changes

The Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition will retain the same powertrain options as offered with its regular version:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine 2.2-litre diesel engine Power 203 PS 175 PS Torque 370 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT) 370 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drive Type RWD RWD, 4WD

Expected Price and Rivals

The Scorpio N Black Edition is expected to be priced at a premium over the regular model which currently retails between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 24.69 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will be a direct rival to the Tata Safari Dark Edition.

