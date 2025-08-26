Here’s How Different The 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Is Compared To The Old Model

The new Kiger gets most of the changes to its front profile and comes with new alloy wheels as well as two new colourways compared to the pre-facelift model

The Renault Kiger has been on sale in India since 2021, and recently, it received a mid-cycle update that introduced plenty of cosmetic tweaks inside and out. While the silhouette has remained more or less the same, Renault has made the 2025 Kiger facelift look more modern than before. If you are interested in knowing what all has changed in the facelifted Kiger compared to the old model, here’s a detailed comparison in real-life images:

Front

The most obvious changes have been made to the front profile of the SUV. It looks more muscular now, thanks to a more aggressive design and the scooped-out bonnet. The freshly designed grille is flanked by the sleek eyebrow-like LED DRLs and flaunts the modernised ‘Renault’ logo in the centre.

The carmaker has provided it with the same tri-pod LED projector headlights in the gloss-black finished housing as the pre-facelift model. Other changes include a tweaked bumper with a silver-finished surround, and LED fog lamps tucked neatly into the corners on both sides.

Side

It’s from the sides that you notice the similarity between the old and the updated models. Even with the facelift, the Kiger has retained a black finish for the A-, B-, and C-pillars as well as the ORVMs. On the facelifted model, Renault has also given it blacked out door handles, roof rails and a gloss-black finish for the roof (in case of the dual-tone variants). You can notice the presence of the chunky side body cladding and side moulding as seen on the outgoing version.

The facelifted Kiger is available in two new shades: Shadow Grey and Oasis Yellow. Both the new paint shades also come with a black roof options.

Although both the models sport 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, the facelifted Kiger comes with a sportier set of wheels. It also features red brake callipers (although for the turbo variants only).

Rear

The rear of both models is almost identical, thanks to the same set of C-shaped LED tail lights and the dual-part spoiler. Other revisions include a tweaked bumper with a new silver skid plate, Renault’s updated logo, and the ‘Kiger’ badge.

Interior

One of the biggest and most significant changes to the SUV’s cabin is the replacement of the black-and-grey theme with a fresher white-and-black dual-tone theme. All other cabin elements remain unchanged, including the trim insert on the dashboard and the three circular knobs for climate controls. While the steering wheel is also the same 3-spoke unit with piano black accents, it now features the new Renault logo.

While the pre-facelift Kiger had grey fabric seat upholstery, the updated model comes with dual-tone leatherette upholstery in the fully loaded trim.

In terms of features, the Kiger’s new tech includes ventilated front seats, cruise control, and auto-LED headlights. Other amenities carried over from the old model comprise the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch full-digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system, and a wireless phone charger.

Its safety kit is also enhanced as it now comes with six airbags (as standard), 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and a 360-degree camera. Other safety tech includes ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Also Read: 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained

Powertrain Options

Renault is offering the new Kiger with the same set of petrol engines as the older model, technical details of which are as follows:

Specification 1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT, CVT^

*AMT - Automated manual transmission

^CVT - Continuously variable transmission

Like before, the 2025 Renault Kiger is also available with an optional retrofitted CNG kit offered at the dealership, with its 1-litre naturally aspirated version for which customers will have to pay a premium of Rs 79,500.

Price And Rivals

The new Renault Kiger is priced from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 11.29 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It fights it out with the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, and similarly priced variants of the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch micro SUVs.