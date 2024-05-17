Modified On May 17, 2024 04:51 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

The Swift Zxi comes with features like automatic AC and wireless phone charging, but still misses out on a bigger 9-inch touchscreen

Shortly after the 2024 Maruti Swift went on sale in India, multiple variants of the new-generation hatchback have started reaching dealerships. The new Swift is available in five broad variants: Lxi, Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi, and Zxi (Plus). Recently, we obtained real-life images of the one-below-top Zxi variant, and here’s how it looks.

Front

Up front, the Zxi variant of the 2024 Swift features LED headlights and LED DRLs, just like the top-spec Zxi Plus trim minus the front LED fog lamps.

Side

From the side as well, the Swift Zxi looks very similar to its top-spec counterpart, featuring body-colored door handles and ORVMs, and a lock/unlock button on the front door handles. What distinguishes it as the one-below-top variant is its alloy wheels. They are the same 15-inch size but have a different design. For reference, the top-spec Zxi Plus variant comes with precision-cut alloy wheels.

Rear

The Zxi variant of the Swift looks identical to that of the Zxi Plus variant from the rear. It gets a rear defogger, and rear wiper and washer as well.

Interior

Inside, the one-below-top variant of the Swift comes with the same black cabin theme, along with black fabric seat upholstery.

The new Swift Zxi features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and push-button engine start/stop. It is also the entry point for conveniences like a wireless smartphone charger and automatic AC ( with rear AC vents), and 6-speaker sound system. However, it still misses out on the highlight features of the new Swift like a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, and cruise control.

Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, and rear parking sensors. Being a second-from-top variant, it also misses out on a rear parking camera.

Powertrain

The 2024 Swift comes with a new 1.2-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine (82 PS / 112 Nm), and in Zxi, it gets the option of both 5-speed manual transmission or 5-speed AMT.

Price & Rivals

The New Maruti Swift Zxi variant of the Swift is priced between Rs 8.30 lakh and Rs 8.80 lakh. It takes on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while being an alternative to the Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, and Renault Triber due to its price.

