2024 Maruti Swift

Published On May 07, 2024 05:25 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift 2024

The new-generation Swift will be launched on May 9, with changes to the cabin, engine and exterior design

Bookings for the new Maruti hatchback are open for Rs 11,000.

Likely to be offered in five broad variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+.

Design changes include a rounded-off grille, updated lighting setup and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Cabin now features a revised central layout with a larger display, and an updated climate control panel and instrument cluster.

Equipment on board consists a bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless phone charging, and six airbags (as standard).

Gets a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine with both 5-speed MT and AMT options.

We are a couple of days away from the launch of the fourth-generation Maruti Swift. Bookings for the new hatchback started from May 1, 2024 for Rs 11,000, both online and at Maruti’s Arena dealerships. By now, we already have a fair idea of what to expect from the new hatchback, including its variants and some top features. Here’s a quick recap to get you up to speed:

Sharper Exteriors

The face of the new Swift is heavily updated and now comes with a revised set of headlights, housing projector units, and redesigned LED DRLs. Maruti Suzuki has also rounded off the Swift’s grille, which now features a mesh pattern. Moving further down, you can notice the sleeker LED fog lamps housed on either side of the bumper.

In profile, one of the key design changes is of the rear door handles, which now sit in the traditional position rather than on the C-pillars. The carmaker has also chosen to provide 16-inch alloy wheels on the fully loaded variant of the 2024 Swift instead of the outgoing model’s 15-inch units.

The changes to the rear design are minimal and you can easily spot the similarities between the third-gen and fourth-gen models. The new Swift, while sporting some revisions, has retained the wraparound LED tail lights and the chunky bumper from its outgoing version.

A Premium Cabin

With the generational update, the Swift’s cabin also looks to have evolved, thanks to the revised dashboard layout featuring sleeker central AC vents, and the usage of light and dark coloured materials. Although it still sports the same steering wheel as the third-gen Swift, it gets a bigger 9-inch touchscreen and updated climate control panel that strongly resembles the console of the Maruti Baleno and Fronx models.

More Tech On Offer

Apart from the bigger infotainment unit, the new Swift will also likely get a wireless phone charger, auto AC, push-button start/stop, and cruise control. While it will have six airbags as standard, other expected safety features include ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a rear parking camera, and hill-hold assist.

A New Petrol Powertrain

It will be offered with a newly introduced 1.2-litre Z series petrol engine (82 PS/up to 112 Nm) for the new-gen Swift. Maruti is likely to provide it with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT options. A CNG powertrain is expected to join the lineup later.

Expected Price And Competitors

The new Maruti Swift is expected to have a starting price of Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). We have also detailed the expected variant-wise prices of the new Swift. It will renew its fight with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while also being an alternative to the Renault Triber. The Swift will also serve as a hatchback option to micro SUVs like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

Our Thoughts On The New Swift

The popular Maruti hatchback is set to be introduced in a new generation avatar, with improved looks and features. It will also come with a fresh petrol engine, suitable for offering better torque at low speeds. That said, the new Swift is likely to miss out on some key tech and features available on the global-spec model, including a 360-degree camera, mild-hybrid setup and a CVT automatic gearbox, all of which rob it of some brownie points.

We expect the 2024 Maruti Swift to simply upgrade its tech list without changing the successful formula for the hatchback - sporty looks, reliable engine and sufficiently comfortable cabin, all for a reasonable price in comparison to the alternatives.

