    Here’s Everything You Can Expect From The VinFast VF6 And VF7 That Are Going To Launch Tomorrow

    Published On Sep 05, 2025 04:31 PM By Dipan

    13.9K Views
    The VinFast VF6 and VF7 will be the Vietnamese carmaker’s first products in India, after which the carmaker is expected to debut the VF3 by the end of 2025

    After being showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7 will be launched in India tomorrow, on September 6, 2025. These two electric SUVs will mark the debut of the Vietnamese carmaker in India, after which it is expected to be followed by the VinFast VF3. That being said, if you are keen to know more about the VF6 and VF7, here’s a detailed description of everything you can expect from the upcoming VinFast offerings:

    VinFast VF6

    Vinfast’s VF6 eSUV will be a rival to popular compact electric offerings, including the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric and Mahindra BE 6. 

    VinFast VF6 front design

    The exterior design of the VinFast VF6 features clean body lines that give it a very understated and elegant look. It gets projector LED headlights, LED DRLs that are placed in the shape of an eyebrow and feature a VinFast logo in the centre that makes it look unique. It runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and is equipped with LED light bars at the rear that are connected via a VinFast logo, similar to the DRLs. It also gets thick body cladding that runs across the lower portion of the eSUV, which makes it look rugged.

    VinFast VF6 interior

    The cabin features a dual-tone theme, which is expected to vary as per the chosen variant. It gets a 3-spoke steering wheel, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but misses out on a driver’s display. The instrumentation is done on a coloured head-up display (HUD) that makes the cabin look minimal and modern. 

    VinFast is yet to reveal the powertrain details of the India-specific model, but here are details from the internationally available VF6:

    Version

    Eco

    Plus

    Battery Pack

    59.6 kWh

    No. of electric motors

    1

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    Power

    177 PS

    204 PS

    Torque

    250 Nm

    310 Nm

    Claimed Range

    410 km

    379 km

    VinFast VF7

    The VinFast VF7, as the nomenclature suggests, will be a bigger sibling to the VF6 that will square off against the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW iX1 LWB and also the upcoming Volvo EX30.

    VinFast VF7 front design

    The VF7 gets an aggressive design with plenty of cuts and creases that make it look bold. While the LED DRLs are the same as VF6, the projector LED headlights get another set of DRLs that give it a futuristic look. It is equipped with flush-type door handles, larger 19-inch alloy wheels, sleek lightbar acting as the tail light, between which VinFast has placed its logo.

    VinFast VF7 interior

    The VF7’s interior also gets a dual-tone finish, and the premiumness is enhanced by the usage of a lot of leatherette materials on all major touchpoints. While the touchscreen and HUD are the same as the VF6, it gets other amenities like an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, dual-zone auto AC and a panoramic glass roof.

    VinFast has revealed the India-spec VF7’s powertrain options, the details of which are as follows:

    Variant

    Plus FWD

    Plus AWD

    Battery pack

    70.8 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    2

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    Power

    201 PS

    354 PS

    Torque

    310 Nm

    520 Nm

    Claimed range

    To be announced

    0-100 kmph

    9.5 seconds

    5.8 seconds

    Expected Price And Rivals

    VinFast VF7 and VF6

    VinFast is expected to price the VF6 at around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE 6.

    On the other hand, the VinFast VF7, on the other hand, will be priced at around Rs 50 lakh and square off against the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX30, BMW iX1 LWB and BYD Sealion 7.

    Was this article helpful ?

    3 out of 3 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on VinFast VF6

    1 comment
    1
    A
    alok bage
    Sep 5, 2025, 8:42:44 PM

    alok bage
Sep 5, 2025, 8:42:44 PM

