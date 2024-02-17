Published On Feb 17, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon EV

Last week, we witnessed not only price cuts on Tata EVs but also the announcement of the crash test results for the facelifted Tata Nexon by Global NCAP

In mid-week of February, we saw some global unveils from Renault and Skoda, while Tata announced significant price cuts for two of their best-selling EVs. During the same week, Global NCAP announced a new crash test result, while we also spotted the test mule of an upcoming electric car from Kia. Let’s have a look at all the important highlights of the week.

Tata Tiago EV & Nexon EV Prices Slashed

Two of Tata's best-selling electric cars so far, the Tiago EV and Nexon EV, received significant price cuts last week. According to Tata, it has passed on the benefits of reduced battery pack costs to customers, making these vehicles more affordable than before.

Tata Nexon Gets 5 Stars Again

The Tata Nexon was the first model in India to score a full 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test back in 2018. Now, in 2024, the facelifted Tata Nexon has achieved full 5-star safety ratings again, this time in both adult and child safety.

Skoda Slavia Gets A New Edition

The Skoda Slavia gets another new Style edition based on the top-spec Style variant. This new limited edition of the Skoda Slavia gets cosmetic add ons inside and out, while there are no mechanical changes made to the sedan.

BYD Seal Launch Date Confirmed For India

The BYD Seal is an all electric sedan that was first unveiled in India at the 2023 Auto Expo. Now, the automaker has confirmed its launch date for India. The Seal will mark the third offering from BYD in India, following the BYD e6 MPV and the BYD Atto 3 SUV.

Renault Duster Unveiled In Turkey

The third-generation Duster SUV was unveiled in Turkey last week, this time under the Renault badge. The new Renault Duster is globally offered with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options, as well as the option of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain. It is expected to be launched in India next year.

Mahindra XUV700’s New Variant Leaked

Mahindra XUV700 might get a new base-spec petrol automatic variant soon. A document from the Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, suggesting the same, surfaced on the internet. You can click here to know more about it.

Kia EV9 Spied Testing In India

Kia is planning to launch its all-electric full-size SUV in India, the EV9. Recently, we spotted the test mule of the same in India uncamouflaged. The spy shots of the Kia EV9 clearly reveal its front and rear design.

Skoda Octavia Facelift Debuted Globally

Skoda has given a midlife update to the Octavia, which made its global debut last week. The updated Octavia gets minor changes to the exterior and interior design. It also features a host of powertrain options, and the performance-oriented RS variant now packs more performance than before.

BMW 7 Series Security Launched In India

The security version of the BMW 7 Series has landed on our shores. This BMW sedan can withstand bullets and explosives. It is built for high-risk individuals such as high ranking officials, VIPs, CEOs, and royals who need protection against any form of attack.

