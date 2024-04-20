Published On Apr 20, 2024 08:01 AM By CarDekho for Toyota Innova Hycross

Upcoming cars spied along with new variant launches were the highlights of the week that just went by

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch Confirmed

The highly anticipated fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is slated for launch in May 2024. Can wait?Well, several Maruti Arena dealerships across the country are accepting offline bookings too!

Toyota Innova Hycross GX(O) Variant Launched

Toyota has introduced a new non-hybrid GX(O) top-variant for the Innova Hycross, starting at Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned above the GX trim, this variant inherits additional features which were previously exclusive to the MPV’s hybrid-only models. It is available in both 7 and 8-seater configurations.

Citroen Basalt Spied Testing

The Citroen Basalt Vision was unveiled worldwide as a concept in March 2024, with plans for its launch in India during the latter half of the year. This coupe-SUV from the French automaker shares its design and platform with existing Citroen models like the C3 Aircross compact SUV. A test mule was recently spotted testing on Indian roads, giving clues of its exterior.

⁠Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Launched

Mahindra has launched the extended 9-seater model of the Bolero Neo, called the Bolero Neo Plus, at a starting price of Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants, P4 and P10, and gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Force Gurkha 5 Door Interior Teased

The forthcoming Force Gurkha 5 door has been undergoing rigorous testing, and the automaker has been teasing videos giving a glimpse of the features it will be packed with. The latest teaser video has showcased its interior, hinting that it will get a larger infotainment screen and a digital driver’s display along with captain seats for the third row passengers.

⁠Mahindra XUV 3XO To Get Connected Car Tech

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is scheduled to debut on April 29th, and the automaker has been progressively releasing new teaser videos, offering insights into the revamped XUV300 (rebranded as the XUV 3XO). Recently, Mahindra released another teaser showcasing the SUV's connected car technology and automatic dual zone climate controls.

Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Spied Testing

Skoda has been testing its upcoming sub-4 metre SUV which is slated to debut in 2025. The recently spied camouflaged test mule gives us a hint of what could possibly be the mid-spec variant of the sub-4 metre SUV.

⁠Nissan Magnite Recalled

The Nissan Magnite’s lower variants have been recalled in India due to a fault related to its front door handle sensors. While the Japanese automaker hasn't disclosed the precise number of affected units, it has clarified that the recall pertains to vehicles manufactured between November 2020 and December 2023. Notably, Magnite units produced after December 2023 are not subject to this recall.

