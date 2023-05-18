Modified On May 18, 2023 05:37 PM By Tarun

The new Tesla seems to be a crossover that will more affordable than the Model 3

Tesla has released another teaser for its upcoming electric car. This EV, slated to be Tesla’s smallest and most affordable model, is expected to be named the ‘Model 2.’ Going by the teaser, it looks like a high-riding crossover with a steep roofline and a strong shoulder line. It will definitely carry some styling cues from the Model Y and Model 3, its elder siblings.

Also Read: 7 Things Tesla Revealed About Its Next EV

The smallest Tesla yet will be a mass-market offering and since it will be more affordable, one can expect bigger sales from it. It will be based on a completely new platform which, as per Elon Musk, will be half the cost of the Model 3 and Y’s platforms.

The Model 3’s most affordable variant gets a rear-wheel drivetrain, which claims up to 272 miles of range (437 kilometres). It gets a battery pack of around 60kWh. We’re expecting the new Tesla to get a sub-50kWh pack and a claimed range of around 300-350 kilometres (around 200 miles).

At the shareholder Meeting, Tesla boss Elon Musk said that the company might make over five million units a year of these two products combined. Yes, Tesla is not just bringing one new car, but two. There are no details of the second model yet, but going by the teaser image, it appears to be a van. We can expect to see it sometime in 2024.

Also Read: Upcoming Electric Cars In India

In related news, Tesla has reopened its talks with the Indian government for a factory proposal and to lower EV import duties. The Tesla boss earlier criticized the Indian government for high import duties on Twitter. Now, if the talks are successful we might see the most affordable Tesla in our country too.