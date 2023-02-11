Modified On Feb 11, 2023 04:34 PM By Tarun

The BE Rall.e is based on the BE 05 electric SUV which is a part of Mahindra’s five EV concepts showcased in August 2022

At the Mahindra EV fashion festival in Hyderabad, the SUV maker has showcased a rugged and cool concept. The new BE Rall.e electric SUV concept has stormed the stage and will actually make it to production sometime in 2025.

Dating back to August 15, 2022, Mahindra showcased five new EV concepts including, the all-electric version of XUV700 (XUV e8), XUV e9, BE 05, BE 07, and BE 09. The latter three are the part of the BE series, which will include ‘Born Electric’ models, which won’t have an ICE counterpart.

The BE Rall.e concept is based on the BE 05, which is a Creta-sized compact electric SUV. The electric off roader looks radically different and rugged, carrying several off-road friendly visual elements. The heavily redone bumper for better departure angles and the aggressive front profile look ready for rallies.

The concept further sits on large wheels with chunky multi-terrain tyres. The BE 05’s sharp crease lines on the side profile, flared wheel arches, and distinctive design language is seen here as well. Even at the back, you can see the bash plate and the aggressively-styled rear bumper. The bumpers have been designed with better departure and approach angles compared to the BE 05.

Besides these, the BE Rall.e gets some accessories kitted-up, like a roof-mounted carrier, a spare wheel, and a jerry can on the top, which make it look ready for an adventure. The interior hasn’t been revealed but we’re expecting a similar layout as of the BE 05, with some adventure-themed differences.

All the five Mahindra electric SUVs, along with the Rall.E, will be based on the new INGLO modular platform. This platform will accomodate 60kWh and 80kWh battery packs, which will offer a claimed range of up to 450 kilometres. Rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains will be offered as well.

