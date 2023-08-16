Published On Aug 16, 2023 03:44 PM By Tarun for Mahindra BE 05

The BE 05 will be Mahindra’s first Born Electric SUV with no ICE counterpart, slated to arrive in 2025

Mahindra BE 05 production-ready avatar will carry some similarities from its concept form.

To get a fixed glass roof, flush door handles, and connected C-shaped LED tail lights.

The futuristic-looking Interior will sport dual integrated screens for the touchscreen system and driver’s display.

Expected to get a 60kWh battery pack with a range of up to 450 kilometres.

Prices likely to be around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom); launch scheduled by October 2025.

Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer at Mahindra, has now given us a sneak peek of the production-ready avatar of the Mahindra BE.05. It debuted in concept form in August 2022 and will be Mahindra’s first ‘Born Electric’ model. It is slated to go on sale by October 2025.

What Does The Teaser Reveal?

The image shows the BE 05 from a top angle, which limits our view of the front and rear design. The bonnet design continues to carry an upright stance with bold creases, just like the concept version. It seems to carry a full-length gloss black applique, which could house huge LED DRLs.

This will be the first Mahindra to sport a fixed glass roof which seems to cover a large part of the cabin. The doors of the BE 05 will get the flush door handles, similar to the XUV700. Lastly, the boot lid flaunts a muscular appeal with a spoiler and full length connected C-shaped LED tail lights.

We can also see a faint glimpse of the interior, which looks quite futuristic and premium with dual integrated display screens. One can expect the cabin of the production-spec BE 05 to look similar to the concept version.

Other Details Known So Far

The Mahindra BE 05 will be based on the SUV maker’s EV-specific INGLO platform. It is expected to use a 60kWh battery pack which could offer a range of up to 450 kilometres. Mahindra claims that it should support fast charging of up to 175 kW, which will juice up the EV from 5 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

The INGLO platform is capable of accommodating front, rear, and all-wheel drivetrains. As per Mahindra, the rear-wheel-drive models could offer performance of up to 285PS, while the AWD could deliver up to 394PS.

Expected Price And Rivals

We’re expecting the BE 05 to be retailed around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), rivalling the MG ZS EV. However, it will also face stiff competition from the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Curvv EV.