Modified On Feb 10, 2023 02:24 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV400 EV

Mahindra says the XUV400 Formula edition has been given a special livery that’s inspired by racing spirit

Formula E is a motorsport event comprising open-wheeled electric cars.

India is hosting one round of the ninth season of the Formula E World Championship.

Mahindra has brought its newest Gen3 race car to the event.

Its livery has been designed by Mahindra Formula E and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE).

The XUV400 gets two battery packs: 34.5kWh (375km) and 39.4kWh (456km).

Priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

India is the host of round four of the ninth season of the Formula E World Championship, with Hyderabad being the place beaming with all the action. To bring you up to speed, Formula E is a motorsport event for open-wheel electric cars. So, there couldn’t have been a better occasion than this for Mahindra to showcase the XUV400 Formula edition alongside its newest Gen3 Formula E race car.

As per the carmaker, the Formula edition of the electric SUV gets a special livery that’s inspired by the racing spirit. Its newest race car’s livery was developed as a collaborative effort between Mahindra Formula E and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio in the UK.

The livery highlights include a mix of copper and red and ‘Mahindra’ branding on the bonnet and along the EV's sides. There’s also the team’s name ‘Mahindra Racing’ mentioned on the C-pillar and copper accents on the alloy wheels.

The XUV400 EV’s bookings opened on Republic Day 2023 and crossed the 10,000 mark in the following weekend. Following this, Mahindra stated that these orders alone can have a waiting period as tall as seven months with the existing production capacities.

Mahindra has equipped the XUV400 with two battery packs: a 34.5kWh with an MIDC rated range of 375km and a 39.4kWh unit with up to 456km. The EV’s motor makes 150PS and 310Nm, driving its front wheels. It has multi-drive modes – Fun, Fast and Fearless – as well.

The EV can also be charged using a 7.2kW AC wallbox charger, which takes six and a half hours to fully charge the car’s battery. On the other hand, a 3.3kW charger needs 13 hours for the same job. It also gets a 'single-pedal' mode, while its nought to 100kmph sprint requires 8.3 seconds. The XUV400 supports 50kW DC fast-charging as well which can replenish the battery in less than an hour.

Mahindra is offering the XUV400 EV in two broad trims – EC and EL – priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It is a rival to the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max but is positioned a segment below the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

