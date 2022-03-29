Here’s A Look At The Volkswagen Virtus’ Mid-spec Variant

Published On Mar 29, 2022 05:40 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Virtus

It will be offered in Dynamic Line and Performance Line (GT) trims, identical to the Taigun

The spotted Virtus looks like a mid-spec trim with regular LED headlights, monotone alloy wheels, and a new colour.

The top-spec GT line gets LED projector lamps, blacked-out alloys, several blacked-out elements, and the GT badging.

The Dynamic Line could be offered in three variants - Comfortline, Highline, and Topline.

Powered by 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

To get a digital driver’s display, 10.1-inch touchscreen, electric sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

The Volkswagen Virtus is all set to go on sale in May, while its bookings are already underway. Ahead of the launch, we have spotted the Virtus’ mid-spec variant on the road.

The Volkswagen Virtus will be offered in two trim lines: Dynamic and Performance (GT). The Virtus we spotted looks like a mid-spec variant of the Dynamic trim, whereas the Performance trim will be offered only in a single variant.

The spotted model looks equipped with multi-reflector LED headlights , LED DRLs, chrome strips on the lower part of the bumper and the bonnet, and monotone alloy wheels (similar to the Taigun Highline variant). It’s seen wrapped in the Carbon Steel grey colour.

As for the top-spec GT variant, it sports LED projector headlights, blacked-out alloy wheels with red calipers (different design), several blacked-out elements, and of course, the GT badging at both the ends.

Both the trims will sport the same dual-tone theme for the cabin but the GT (red colour) will additionally get red inserts over the dashboard, red stitching for the seats, and aluminium pedals. The differences would be similar to the Taigun’s Dynamic line and GT line.

The Virtus features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker sound system, an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and an electric sunroof. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, a rear parking camera, and front parking sensors.

Volkswagen is offering the Virtus with 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. While the 1-litre engine is paired with 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions, the 1.5-litre unit gets a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch auto) as standard.

The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to retail from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rival the Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , and the Skoda Slavia .