Here’s A Look At The Variant-wise Powertrain Options Of The VinFast VF6 And VF7 Electric SUVs

The VF6 is available in two variants (Earth and Wind), while the VF7 comes in three broad trims (Earth, Wind and Sky)

The VinFast VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs have finally gone on sale in India months after they made their debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in early 2025. While the former is available in three variants (Earth, Wind and Wind Infinity), VinFast is offering the VF7 in five: Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, and Sky Infinity. Let’s now take a look at the variant-wise powertrain options of the SUV duo, but before that, here’s a look at their technical specifications in detail:

VF6

Specification VF6 Battery Pack 59.6 kWh No. of electric motors 1 Power 177 PS/ 204 PS Torque 250 Nm/ 310 Nm Drivetrain FWD* ARAI-claimed range 468 km/ 463 km

*FWD - Front-wheel drivetrain

VF7

Specification VF7 Battery Pack 59.6 kWh/ 70.8 kWh No. of electric motors 1/ 2 Power 177 PS, 204 PS/ 353.5 PS Torque 250 Nm, 310 Nm/ 500 Nm Drivetrain FWD/ AWD^ ARAI-claimed range 438 km, 532 km/ 510 km

^AWD - All-wheel drivetrain

The smaller 59.6 kWh battery pack comes with a single electric motor in two states of tune: 177 PS/ 250 Nm and 204 PS/ 310 Nm, with both the VF6 and VF7.

VinFast also offers the VF7 with a larger 70.8 kWh battery pack with dual electric motors for an AWD setup, which makes 353.5 PS and 500 Nm.

Both the electric SUVs come with fast-charging support that takes 25 minutes for a top-up from 10 to 70 percent for the VF6 and 28 minutes for the same work on the VF7.

Variant-wise Powertrain Choices

VF6

Variant 59.6 kWh (with 468 km of range) 59.6 kWh (with 463 km of range) Earth ✅ ❌ Wind ❌ ✅ Wind Infinity ❌ ✅

VF7

Variant 59.6 kWh (with 438 km of range and FWD) 70.8 kWh (with 532 km of range and FWD) 70.8 kWh (with 510 km of range and AWD) Earth ✅ ❌ ❌ Wind ❌ ✅ ❌ Wind Infinity ❌ ✅ ❌ Sky ❌ ❌ ✅ Sky Infinity ❌ ❌ ✅

As seen in the table above, the mid-spec and fully loaded Wind and Sky trims, respectively, of the VF7 come with the larger 70.8 battery pack. While the Wind trim gets a FWD setup, the latter is offered with the AWD option.

With the dual-motor setup and the larger battery pack, the VF7 is stated to complete the 0-100 kmph run in 5.8 seconds. If you consider the single motor option in the more powerful guise (204 PS and 310 Nm), the VF7 can do the same sprint in 9.5 seconds.

Shared Features

Both the electric SUVs have some common features in the form of a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a fixed panoramic glass roof (available only on the Infinity variants), and dual-zone climate control. The electric SUV duo also get an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat and ventilated front seats.

Their standard safety net comprises seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The ADAS suite includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

Price Range And Rivals

The VinFast VF6 is priced between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 18.29 lakh, while the VF7 costs in the range of Rs 20.89 lakh and Rs 25.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The VinFast VF6 competes with popular EVs like the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6. On the other hand, the VinFast VF7 takes on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1, and also the soon-to-be-launched Volvo EX30.

