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    Here’s A Look At The Variant-wise Features Of The Facelifted Tata Tiago

    With the update, the Tata Tiago is now offered in six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative and Creative Plus

    Published On May 29, 2026 07:03 PM By Rohit

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    Tiago Facelift

    The Tata Tiago has been around for a decade now, and has soldiered on with a couple of midlife refreshes. The first update came in early 2020 and Tata has now given the hatchback its second refresh. With the latest revision, the Tata hatchback not only gets a fresh design inside and out along with some additional features, it also comes in a new variant lineup. It is now available in a total of six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative and Creative Plus. In this story, let’s take a look at its variant-wise features on offer:

    2026 Tata Tiago: Exterior

    Feature

    Smart

    Pure

    Pure Plus

    Pure Plus A

    Creative

    Creative Plus

    Headlights

    Halogen headlights

    Halogen headlights with follow-me-home function

    Halogen headlights with follow-me-home function

    Auto-halogen headlights with follow-me-home function

    Auto multi-reflector LED headlights

    Auto multi-reflector LED headlights

    LED DRLs

    LED front fog lamps

    Wheel arch cladding

    Wheels

    13-inch wheels without covers (14-inches for CNG version)

    14-inch wheels with covers

    14-inch wheels with covers

    14-inch wheels with stylised covers

    15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (petrol only)

    15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Door handles

    Black

    Body coloured

    Body coloured

    Body coloured with chrome garnish

    Body coloured with chrome garnish

    Body coloured with chrome garnish

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    Antenna

    Stick-type

    Shark fin

    Shark fin

    Shark fin

    Shark fin

    LED tail lights

    ✅(with connecting light bar in the centre)

    ✅(with connecting light bar in the centre)

    ✅(with connecting light bar in the centre)

    Dual-tone paint option

     

    • The new Tata Tiago comes with a handful of additional styling and feature upgrades on the exterior compared to the older model. These include multi-reflector LED headlights, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and LED tail lights.

    • However, if you were to pick the base-spec Smart variant, the Tiago misses out on plenty of styling details and comes with just the basics such as halogen headlights, 13-inch steel wheels without covers, and black door handles. That said, the new Tiago does get LED tail lights right from the base variant.

    • Moving up the ladder brings ORVM-mounted turn indicators, LED headlights with LED DRLs, LED front fog lamps, and a shark fin antenna.

    • The fully loaded Creative Plus is the only variant in the new Tiago’s lineup to be offered with the option of a dual-tone paint shade. You can check out our ‘variant-wise colour options on offer’ story to pick the new Tiago in your preferred paint shade.

    Tata Tiago Facelift

    2026 Tata Tiago: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

    Feature

    Smart

    Pure

    Pure Plus

    Pure Plus A

    Creative

    Creative Plus

    Cabin theme

    Black and grey

    Black and grey

    Black and grey

    Black and grey

    Black and grey

    Black and grey

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Under-thigh support for front seats

    Fabric-wrapped upper portion of the dashboard

    2-spoke steering wheel

    Chrome-finished inside door handles

    Vanity mirror (co-driver side)

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Rear parcel tray

    ✅(petrol only)

    Seatback pockets

    Cooled glovebox

    Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

    Climate control

    Manual

    Manual

    Manual

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Rear AC vents

    12V power socket

    Digitised instrument cluster

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Rotary gear knob (AMT only)

    All four power windows

    Paddle shifters

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Power-folding ORVMs

    USB charging ports at the front (1 x Type-A and 1 Type-C)

    65W fast-charging USB Type-C port (front)

    65W fast-charging USB Type-C port (rear)

    Central locking

    Cruise control

    Push-button start/stop

    1-touch down driver-side power window

    Wireless phone charger

    • The 2026 Tata Tiago comes with a black and grey cabin theme as well as fabric upholstery as standard.

    • Tata offers the lower-spec variants of the facelifted Tiago with some essential features only, including manual climate control, central locking, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and a digitised instrument cluster.

    • It’s from the mid-spec Pure Plus trim that the 2026 Tata Tiago starts feeling more equipped, thanks to additions such as push-button start/stop, and cruise control.

    • However, only the higher-spec variants come with all the bells and whistles that are on offer, including wireless phone charger, 1-touch down driver-side power window, power-folding ORVMs, and automatic climate control.

    Tiago Facelift
    Tiago Facelift

    2026 Tata Tiago: Infotainment

    Feature

    Smart

    Pure

    Pure Plus

    Pure Plus A

    Creative

    Creative Plus

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    ✅(8-inches)

    ✅(8-inches)

    ✅(10.25-inches)

    ✅(10.25-inches)

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Connected car tech

    Steering-mounted audio controls

    ✅(with calling function)

    ✅(with calling function)

    ✅(with calling function)

    ✅(with calling function)

    Speakers

    2

    4

    4

    4

    4

     

    • The entry-level Smart trim does not come with any sort of music system whatsoever. It’s only when you move to the next-in-line Pure variant that you get a dual-speaker setup along with steering-mounted audio controls.

    • Tata offers the mid-spec Pure Plus and Pure Plus A variants with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 4-speaker sound system, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    • The bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is reserved for the higher-end Creative and Creative Plus variants, with the latter getting connected car tech as well.

    Tiago Facelift
    Tiago Facelift

    2026 Tata Tiago: Safety

    Feature

    Smart

    Pure

    Pure Plus

    Pure Plus A

    Creative

    Creative Plus

    6 airbags

    Rear parking sensors

    ABS with EBD

    Cornering stability control

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    3-point seatbelts for all passengers

    Day/night IRVM

    Reverse parking camera

    Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    Traction control

    Hill-hold control

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Speed-sensitive auto door lock

    Rear wiper and washer

    Rear defogger

    Rain-sensing wipers

    360-degree camera with blind view monitor

     

    • It’s good to see that Tata is offering multiple safety features as standard on the new Tiago, including six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and cornering stability control.

    • That said, tech such as ESP, traction control, TPMS, and rear wiper with washer and defogger are available when you move up the variant ladder.

    • The newly introduced 360-degree camera is limited to the higher-spec Creative and Creative Plus variants.

    Tiago Facelift
    Tiago Facelift

    2026 Tata Tiago: Engine And Gearbox Options

    The facelifted Tata Tiago gets the same set of engine and gearbox options as the older version, the technical specifications of which are given in the table below:

    Specification

    1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine

    1.2-litre N/A Petrol with CNG

    Power

    86 PS

    86 PS/ 73.4 PS (in CNG mode)

    Torque

    113 Nm

    113 Nm/ 95 Nm (in CNG mode)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    19.01 kmpl

    19.01 kmpl, 28.06 km/kg 

    *AMT - automated manual transmission

    Tata is still providing the Tiago with both manual and AMT options, even with its CNG version, making it the only hatchback to get the choice of an automatic gearbox. We have already covered the exact variant-wise powertrain options of the new Tata Tiago to help you choose the right combination depending on your requirement.

    2026 Tata Tiago: Price And Rivals

    The 2026 Tata Tiago is priced between Rs 4.69 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). It continues to rival the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, and even the Citroen C3.

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