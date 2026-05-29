Here’s A Look At The Variant-wise Features Of The Facelifted Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago has been around for a decade now, and has soldiered on with a couple of midlife refreshes. The first update came in early 2020 and Tata has now given the hatchback its second refresh. With the latest revision, the Tata hatchback not only gets a fresh design inside and out along with some additional features, it also comes in a new variant lineup. It is now available in a total of six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative and Creative Plus. In this story, let’s take a look at its variant-wise features on offer:

2026 Tata Tiago: Exterior

Feature Smart Pure Pure Plus Pure Plus A Creative Creative Plus Headlights Halogen headlights Halogen headlights with follow-me-home function Halogen headlights with follow-me-home function Auto-halogen headlights with follow-me-home function Auto multi-reflector LED headlights Auto multi-reflector LED headlights LED DRLs ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ LED front fog lamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Wheel arch cladding ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 13-inch wheels without covers (14-inches for CNG version) 14-inch wheels with covers 14-inch wheels with covers 14-inch wheels with stylised covers 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (petrol only) 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Door handles Black Body coloured Body coloured Body coloured with chrome garnish Body coloured with chrome garnish Body coloured with chrome garnish ORVM-mounted turn indicators ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Antenna ❌ Stick-type Shark fin Shark fin Shark fin Shark fin LED tail lights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅(with connecting light bar in the centre) ✅(with connecting light bar in the centre) ✅(with connecting light bar in the centre) Dual-tone paint option ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

The new Tata Tiago comes with a handful of additional styling and feature upgrades on the exterior compared to the older model. These include multi-reflector LED headlights, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and LED tail lights.

However, if you were to pick the base-spec Smart variant, the Tiago misses out on plenty of styling details and comes with just the basics such as halogen headlights, 13-inch steel wheels without covers, and black door handles. That said, the new Tiago does get LED tail lights right from the base variant.

Moving up the ladder brings ORVM-mounted turn indicators, LED headlights with LED DRLs, LED front fog lamps, and a shark fin antenna.

The fully loaded Creative Plus is the only variant in the new Tiago’s lineup to be offered with the option of a dual-tone paint shade. You can check out our ‘variant-wise colour options on offer’ story to pick the new Tiago in your preferred paint shade.

2026 Tata Tiago: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

Feature Smart Pure Pure Plus Pure Plus A Creative Creative Plus Cabin theme Black and grey Black and grey Black and grey Black and grey Black and grey Black and grey Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Fabric Fabric Fabric Under-thigh support for front seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Fabric-wrapped upper portion of the dashboard ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 2-spoke steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Chrome-finished inside door handles ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Vanity mirror (co-driver side) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parcel tray ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅(petrol only) ✅ ✅ Seatback pockets ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Cooled glovebox ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Climate control Manual Manual Manual Automatic Automatic Automatic Rear AC vents ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ 12V power socket ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Digitised instrument cluster ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rotary gear knob (AMT only) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ All four power windows ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable ORVMs ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Power-folding ORVMs ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ USB charging ports at the front (1 x Type-A and 1 Type-C) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 65W fast-charging USB Type-C port (front) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 65W fast-charging USB Type-C port (rear) ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Central locking ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Push-button start/stop ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 1-touch down driver-side power window ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Wireless phone charger ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

The 2026 Tata Tiago comes with a black and grey cabin theme as well as fabric upholstery as standard.

Tata offers the lower-spec variants of the facelifted Tiago with some essential features only, including manual climate control, central locking, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and a digitised instrument cluster.

It’s from the mid-spec Pure Plus trim that the 2026 Tata Tiago starts feeling more equipped, thanks to additions such as push-button start/stop, and cruise control.

However, only the higher-spec variants come with all the bells and whistles that are on offer, including wireless phone charger, 1-touch down driver-side power window, power-folding ORVMs, and automatic climate control.

2026 Tata Tiago: Infotainment

Feature Smart Pure Pure Plus Pure Plus A Creative Creative Plus Touchscreen infotainment system ❌ ❌ ✅(8-inches) ✅(8-inches) ✅(10.25-inches) ✅(10.25-inches) Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Steering-mounted audio controls ❌ ✅ ✅(with calling function) ✅(with calling function) ✅(with calling function) ✅(with calling function) Speakers ❌ 2 4 4 4 4

The entry-level Smart trim does not come with any sort of music system whatsoever. It’s only when you move to the next-in-line Pure variant that you get a dual-speaker setup along with steering-mounted audio controls.

Tata offers the mid-spec Pure Plus and Pure Plus A variants with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 4-speaker sound system, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is reserved for the higher-end Creative and Creative Plus variants, with the latter getting connected car tech as well.

2026 Tata Tiago: Safety

Feature Smart Pure Pure Plus Pure Plus A Creative Creative Plus 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cornering stability control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all passengers ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Day/night IRVM ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Reverse parking camera ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability programme (ESP) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Traction control ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill-hold control ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Speed-sensitive auto door lock ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera with blind view monitor ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

It’s good to see that Tata is offering multiple safety features as standard on the new Tiago, including six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and cornering stability control.

That said, tech such as ESP, traction control, TPMS, and rear wiper with washer and defogger are available when you move up the variant ladder.

The newly introduced 360-degree camera is limited to the higher-spec Creative and Creative Plus variants.

2026 Tata Tiago: Engine And Gearbox Options

The facelifted Tata Tiago gets the same set of engine and gearbox options as the older version, the technical specifications of which are given in the table below:

Specification 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine 1.2-litre N/A Petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 86 PS/ 73.4 PS (in CNG mode) Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm/ 95 Nm (in CNG mode) Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 19.01 kmpl 19.01 kmpl, 28.06 km/kg

*AMT - automated manual transmission

Tata is still providing the Tiago with both manual and AMT options, even with its CNG version, making it the only hatchback to get the choice of an automatic gearbox. We have already covered the exact variant-wise powertrain options of the new Tata Tiago to help you choose the right combination depending on your requirement.

2026 Tata Tiago: Price And Rivals

The 2026 Tata Tiago is priced between Rs 4.69 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). It continues to rival the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, and even the Citroen C3.