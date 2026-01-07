Here’s A Look At The Variant-wise Colour Options On Offer With The New Mahindra XUV 7XO

The updated Mahindra SUV is available in a total of 11 colourways, including four dual-tone paint shades

The facelifted Mahindra XUV700 – which is now called the XUV 7XO – went on sale recently, and is available in six broad variant lines: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. It gets major updates inside and out, including new colour options too. While we already brought to you all the 11 colourways on offer with the updated Mahindra SUV, in this story we have compiled the variant-wise colour palette to help you pick the right shade. Before we dive into the variant-wise options, here’s a quick look at all the paint shades on offer:

Monotone Colours

Ruby Velvet

Nebula Blue

Galaxy Grey

Stealth Black

Desert Myst

Midnight Black

Everest White

Dual-tone Options

Midnight Black with Stealth Black roof

Desert Myst with Stealth Black roof

Everest White with Stealth Black roof

Galaxy Grey with Stealth Black roof

Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options of the new Mahindra XUV 7XO:

Variant Ruby Velvet Nebula Blue Galaxy Grey Stealth Black Desert Myst Midnight Black Everest White Midnight Black with Stealth Black roof Desert Myst with Stealth Black roof Everest White with Stealth Black roof Galaxy Grey with Stealth Black roof AX ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ AX3 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ AX5 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ AX7 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ AX7 T ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ AX7 L ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

As seen in the above table, only the entry-level and mid-spec variants of the new Mahindra XUV 7XO, namely the AX, AX3, and AX5 come with limited colour options. We have covered the entry-level AX variant in 10 detailed images to help you take a closer look. You can also check out our detailed coverage on how the Mahindra SUV has evolved from its older to newer version. For those of you who want to explore the XUV 7XO from close quarters, these 25 detailed images should do the job well.

If you want a choice of all the monotone shades, your entry-level variant is the AX3. It’s from the higher-spec AX7 trim onwards that Mahindra is providing the option of all four dual-tone colourways along with the seven monotone shades (check it out in images here).

Features And Safety

Mahindra has equipped the XUV 7XO with a bucketload of features such as triple 12.3-inch screens (one for central infotainment, one for the driver’s instrumentation and the third for co-driver) and a panoramic sunroof. It even gets ventilated front and second row seats, dual-zone climate control, dual wireless phone chargers, powered driver’s seat with memory function, and a powered co-driver seat with boss mode.

Its safety suite comprises a 540-degree camera, seven airbags (six airbags as standard), front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Choices

No changes have been made underneath the hood of the 3-row Mahindra SUV. Here’s a look at their technical specifications:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD/ AWD

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - front-wheel-drive, AWD - all-wheel-drive

Mahindra XUV 7XO Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is priced between Rs 13.66 lakh and Rs 24.92 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Do note that the introductory prices are valid for the first 40,000 orders only. The SUV fights it out with the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and even the similarly priced Mahindra Scorpio N.

We have also detailed the complete booking process to help you put your name down for the new Mahindra SUV faster so as to get it home soon.