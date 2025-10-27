Here’s A Look At The Variant-wise Colour Options Available With The New Hyundai Venue

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will be offered in six monotone and two dual-tone paint options spread across eight broad variant lines

The new Hyundai Venue will be offered in eight broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10.

Monotone shades include Hazel Blue (new), Mystic Sapphire (new), Dragon Red, and Abyss Black.

Dual-tone options are Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.

Hyundai will offer dual-tone option from mid-spec HX 6 variant onwards.

Features on board include dual 12.3-inch displays, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

To get both petrol and diesel engines; now also has the Kia Sonet’s diesel-AT combination on offer.

Launch scheduled for November 4, prices could begin from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2025 Hyundai Venue has been revealed in all its glory and it will be sold in eight broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. Bookings for the new Venue are now open for Rs 25,000 at Hyundai’s pan-India dealerships as well as online. We recently brought to you the variant-wise powertrain options that will be on offer with the 2025 Hyundai Venue. Now, let’s check out all the colourway choices and their variant-wise availability in this story:

Monotone Shades

Hazel Blue (new)

Mystic Sapphire (new)

Dragon Red

Abyss Black

Atlas White

Titan Grey

Dual-tone Options

Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof

Atlas White with Abyss Black roof

Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options of the new Hyundai Venue:

Variant Hazel Blue Mystic Sapphire Dragon Red Abyss Black Atlas White Titan Grey Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof Atlas White with Abyss Black roof HX 2 ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ HX 4 ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ HX 5 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ HX 6 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ HX 6T ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ HX 7 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ HX 8 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ HX 10 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

As seen in the above table, only the lower-spec variants of the new Venue, namely the HX 2 and HX 4, come with limited colour options. If you want a choice of all the monotone shades, your entry-level variant is the HX 5. It’s from the mid-spec HX 6 trim onwards that Hyundai is providing the option of both the dual-tone colourways along with the six monotone shades.

Features And Safety

Hyundai has loaded the 2025 Venue with plenty of bells and whistles such as ventilated front seats, dual 12.3-inch digital displays (one for the infotainment and the other for instrumentation), and a single-pane sunroof. The new SUV also gets white ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a 4-way power-adjustable driver seat, wireless phone charger, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

For passenger safety, the 2025 Hyundai Venue is equipped with six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and front and rear parking sensors.

What Engine Options Will It Get?

The new Hyundai Venue will be available with both petrol and diesel engines, along with their respective manual and automatic gearbox choices. Here are the complete details:

Specification 2025 Hyundai Venue Engine 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

*DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The Venue is now also offered with the diesel-auto combination from its sibling, the Kia Sonet, which is a welcome move in our opinion. The naturally aspirated (N/A) and turbo-petrol engines remain unaltered over the current-spec Venue.

Expected Price And Competitors

We believe the new Hyundai Venue could have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale on November 4, 2025 in India. It will rekindle its rivalry with the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Skoda Kylaq, and Nissan Magnite. It will also serve as a rival to sub-compact crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.