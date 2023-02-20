Modified On Feb 20, 2023 05:03 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna 2022

The generation upgrade has made the Hyundai sedan look more upmarket and suave

Hyundai to launch the new Verna in India on March 21.

Features on board the sedan will include a bigger touchscreen and ADAS.

It will debut Hyundai Group’s latest 1.5-litre turbo-petrol in India.

Will get a set of petrol engines; to miss out on a diesel unit altogether.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Hyundai’s compact sedan for India, the Verna, is all set to be launched in its sixth-generation avatar this March (March 21 to be precise). The carmaker has already opened bookings for the new model and has now shared another set of its design sketches.

The images show us the front and side profiles of the sedan. The sixth-gen model features a ‘Parametric Jewel’ design for its grille, similar to the new Tucson and globally sold seventh-gen Elantra. Other design elements include a long LED DRL strip running the width of the front fascia as seen on the Staria MPV, the ADAS radar in the bumper and three-piece headlight units.

In profile, the sedan sports multiple sharp lines and dapper alloy wheels, while also showing its sloping roofline and increased length. While there’s no clear look of the rear, previously released teaser image had indicated a connected LED taillight setup, similar to the new Elantra.

No interior sketches have been shared as yet. While the sixth-gen Verna is likely to carry over the existing model’s features list, it should also come with a bigger touchscreen unit and a digital driver’s display. The existing model’s equipment includes ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, a single-pane sunroof, and paddle shifters.

The new Verna’s safety kit will boast of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It should also include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and front and rear parking sensors.

With the generation upgrade, Hyundai’s compact sedan will lose out on the diesel engine option altogether. It will come with two petrol engines – a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (115PS/144Nm) and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (possibly tuned to make 159PS/253Nm) – the latter making its debut in India. While the former will likely come with six-speed manual and CVT options, the latter might just get a seven-speed DCT.

Hyundai will sell the new Verna in four trims: EX, S, SX and SX(O). We expect the carmaker to price the new sedan from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The sixth-gen Verna will take on the facelifted Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Ciaz and Skoda Slavia.