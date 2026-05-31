Here’s A Look At All The New Cars That Were Launched In May 2026 In India

May 2026 was a busy month for the automotive industry in India as it was packed with plenty of launches and one major reveal too. The launches ranged from all-new nameplates such as the MG Majestor and Toyota Ebella to updates for existing models in the Indian market like the Honda City and Tata Tiago. If you, due to some reason, missed out on catching up with all the updates, fret not, this story covers all the key launches:

2026 Honda City

Price range - Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (introductory)

The fifth-generation Honda City was launched in India in 2020 and was given a midlife refresh in 2023. Honda recently updated the compact sedan for the second time, with which it got a new design inside and out, along with new features. Key changes include updated LED lighting setup, a different design for the alloy wheels, and a refreshed upholstery. New features on board include ventilated front seats, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and even a 360-degree camera.

Honda continues to offer it with the same engine and gearbox options as before. Their details are as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-step CVT*

*CVT - continuously variable transmission

There’s also self-hybrid tech on offer with the City which makes 126 PS (combined) and 253 Nm, paired with an e-CVT (electronically controlled CVT).

2026 Tata Tiago And Tiago EV

Price range - Rs 4.69 lakh to Rs 8.55 lakh (new Tiago), Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (new Tiago EV)

Tata introduced the refreshed Tiago and Tiago EV hatchbacks towards the latter part of May 2026. With the update, both the Tata hatchbacks have gotten a sharper exterior design, along with some visual changes on the inside to make them seem more upmarket. Key revisions include all-LED lighting, alloy wheels, and tweaked bumpers. Both get new tech too, including an updated driver’s display, refreshed upholstery, and auto-folding ORVMs. Their safety kit comprises six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rain-sensing wipers, and even a 360-degree camera.

The facelifted Tiago comes with a single 86 PS 1.2-litre N/A petrol engine with both 5-speed MT and AMT (automated manual transmission) options. It can also be had with an optional CNG kit, where the same engine makes 73.4 PS and 95 Nm in CNG mode. On the other hand, the Tiago EV comes with a single electric motor with two battery pack choices (19.2 kWh and 24 kWh), having an MIDC (Part I+II) claimed range of 226 km and 285 km, respectively.

Toyota Ebella

Price - Rs 23.60 lakh

Months after the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara went on sale, its Toyota equivalent – the Ebella – has been launched as the brand’s first all-electric offering for our market. The Japanese carmaker has announced the price of only the fully loaded E3 variant for now. It shares the same underpinnings as the e Vitara but gets some visual differences to set the two apart. Key design highlights include all-LED headlights with LED DRLs, 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, and a connected light bar at the rear. Features on board include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a fixed glass roof, seven airbags, an electronic parking brake, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Toyota is offering the electric SUV with two battery pack choices, details of which are given below:

Specification 49 kWh 61 kWh No. of electric motor (s) 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 193 Nm 193 Nm ARAI-claimed range 440 km 543 km

It comes with a single electric motor and a front-wheel-drivetrain (FWD) in India.

MG Majestor

Price range - Rs 40.99 lakh to Rs 44.99 lakh

The MG Majestor was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo back in early 2025. It is a more premium and rugged alternative to the Gloster SUV in MG’s Indian lineup. While MG will offer the Majestor in two trims (Sharp and Savvy), it has announced the prices of the top-spec Savvy trim only. Exterior details include a big grille, a split-headlight setup, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a connected tail light setup, bold ‘Majestor’ badge and dual exhaust tips. MG offers it in both 6- and 7-seater options. The Majestor is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, a 3-zone climate control, and a powered tailgate. Safety tech on board comprises six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

The MG Majestor comes with a single diesel engine option. Here’s a look at its specifications:

Specification 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine Power 215 PS Torque 478 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT* Drivetrain^ RWD/ 4WD

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission, ^RWD - rear-wheel-drivertrain, 4WD - 4-wheel-drivertrain

With the 4WD option, it gets 10 off-road modes, an 810 mm water wading depth, and triple differential locks.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq

Price range - Rs 36.99 lakh to Rs 46.99 lakh

The Skoda Kodiaq was recently updated with a few fresh features, while also getting a price correction across its entire lineup. While its entry-level variant has become more affordable by Rs 3 lakh, its mid-spec Sportline trim has become costlier by Rs 1 lakh. Skoda now offers the mid-spec and top-spec Sportline and Selection variants with Level-2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. The Sportline variant also gets some new features that were previously limited to the Selection trim, including an illuminated grille and a 360-degree camera.

Skoda continues to offer its full-size SUV with the following powertrain option:

Specification 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Drivetrain AWD*

Nissan Gravite CNG

*AWD - all-wheel-drivetrain

Price - Car Price + Rs 82,999

In early May 2026, Nissan came out with the CNG version of the Gravite sub-4m MPV. However, instead of offering it straight from the factory, the Japanese carmaker is providing it as a retro-fitted kit. It is likely to be available with all the manual transmission variants of the sub-4m MPV. However, its output figures in the CNG guise have not been revealed as yet. The dual cylinders have a water-equivalent capacity of 25 litres each. To ease the buyer’s worries, Nissan is also providing a 3-year / 1 lakh km third-party warranty on the kit’s components.

The standard version of the Gravite comes with the following engine and gearbox choices:

Specification 1-litre N/A petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 19.3 kmpl (MT), 19.6 kmpl (AMT)

BMW M440i

Price - Rs 1.09 crore

BMW introduced the M440i xDrive Convertible in India in a single variant priced at Rs 1.09 crore. It measures 4,770 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,851 mm. Key design elements include adaptive LED headlights, big kidney grille, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, blue brake callipers, and a gloss black diffuser. Being a convertible, it comes in a 4-seater layout. BMW has equipped it with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a heads-up display, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and wireless phone charger. The M440i gets six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS tech as well.

It is powered by a single turbo-petrol engine, details of which are as follows:

Specification 3-litre inline six turbo-petrol engine Power 374 PS Torque 500 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT

Power is sent to all four wheels and it also gets a 48V mild-hybrid setup. It can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Honda ZR-V

Launch date - To Be Confirmed

Expected price - Rs 40 lakh

Alongside the facelifted City, Honda also showcased the ZR-V SUV that it will be bringing as a fully imported offering for our market soon. It will become Honda’s flagship offering in India and will sit above the Elevate in its Indian SUV lineup. The ZR-V has a simple and clean design thanks to sleek LED headlight clusters with L-shaped LED DRLs, a hexagonal grille, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and wraparound LED tail lights. The 5-seater SUV comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS tech.

Honda will offer the India-spec ZR-V with the following engine and gearbox option:

Specification 2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid setup Power 184 PS Torque 315 Nm Transmission e-CVT*

*e-CVT - electronically controlled continuously variable transmission

It will be offered with a strong-hybrid powertrain comprising a dual-motor setup.

These were all the launches and one unveiling that took place in May 2026. Which one are you most interested in buying? Let us know in the comments.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India