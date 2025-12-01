Here’s A Look At All The Cars Launched In November 2025 In India: 2025 Hyundai Venue, 2025 Tata Sierra, Mahindra XEV 9S, And More

The list is dominated by popular mass-market models while featuring a few luxury electric vehicles as well

November 2025 was a blockbuster month for all the car enthusiasts and new-car buyers in India as it was filled with multiple new launches from both mass-market and premium carmakers. We not only got the second-generation Hyundai Venue, but the second last month of the year also saw Tata introduce one of its oldest SUV nameplates in a modern avatar. In case you missed the launch updates, don’t worry, as we have compiled all of them in this story for you. Let’s take a look:

2025 Hyundai Venue

Price Range: Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh

One of the most important car launches of 2025 was that of the second-gen Hyundai Venue. Its design is in line with newer Hyundai SUVs such as the Creta and Exter, while its cabin has received the biggest design upgrade compared to that of its predecessor. The 2025 Hyundai Venue comes with plenty of bells and whistles, including 12.3-inch dual displays (one for the central infotainment unit and the other for the driver instrumentation), ventilated front seats, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a single-pane sunroof. It also packs six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Hyundai is offering the Venue with the same petrol and diesel engine options as the previous-gen model, however it has now added the diesel-auto combo from the Kia Sonet to its powertrain mix. Alongside the standard Venue, Hyundai also introduced the second-gen SUV’s N Line version that gets some cosmetic revisions as was the case on the older Venue N Line as well. It continues to be powered by the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with the same gearbox options as before.

2025 Tata Sierra

Price: Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory)

Another key launch in November was the reintroduction of the Tata Sierra nameplate. The new Sierra, which was first showcased in a concept form at the Auto Expo 2023, has finally made its return in a new-gen avatar more than 30 years after the original model was introduced, and is available only in the internal combustion engine (ICE) guise for now. It is loaded to the gills with tech such as a triple-screen setup, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

Tata is offering the new Sierra with both petrol and diesel engine options. It gets a set of 1.5-litre engines, of which, the naturally aspirated petrol and TGDi turbo-petrols are debuting with the Sierra. While the naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines come with both manual and automatic transmissions, the turbo-petrol unit gets an automatic gearbox only. The new Sierra is a front-wheel-drive (FWD) model for now but Tata has confirmed an all-wheel-drive (AWD) version is on its way soon.

Mahindra XEV 9S

Price Range: Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh (introductory)

The all-electric equivalent of the Mahindra XUV700, the XEV 9S, was launched towards the end of November 2025 at the carmaker’s ‘Scream Electric’ event. Some top features on board include a triple-screen setup, a panoramic sunroof, a 540-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, up to seven airbags, Level-2 ADAS, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

It not only comes with the same 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options as the XEV 9e, but Mahindra has also introduced a mid-level 70 kWh unit for the XEV 9S. All three come with a single rear-axle-mounted motor and the electric SUV offers a claimed range (MIDC Phase I+II) of up to 679 km (depending on the powertrain chosen).

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition

Price Range: Rs 23.69 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (introductory)

A surprising launch in November 2025 was that of the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition, which was also introduced at the carmaker’s ‘Scream Electric’ event. It is being sold in two variants and comes with multiple cosmetic revisions inside and out, including new circular projector headlights and sleek LED DRLs. It continues with the same set of features as the standard model, including dual 12.3-inch screens, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, and even a 360-degree camera.

While the BE 6 is available with two battery pack choices, the Formula E Edition comes with the performance-oriented 286PS rear-wheel drive powertrain featuring the larger 79 kWh unit. It is a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) offering and has a claimed range of 682 km.

Porsche Cayenne Electric

Price Range: Rs 1.76 crore to Rs 2.26 crore

One of the two luxury models to be launched in November 2025 was the Porsche Cayenne Electric. It also introduced the Cayenne Turbo Electric, which is Porsche’s most powerful production model ever made. The Cayenne Electric comes with a few cosmetic changes to differentiate itself over the standard version and to go with its EV nature. Creature comforts available on the Cayenne Electric comprise heated steering wheel, seats (also available with ventilation function), doorpads and armrests, a 14.25-inch OLED digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting.

Both the Cayenne Electric and the Cayenne Turbo Electric come with the same 113 kWh battery pack and a dual-motor AWD setup as standard. While the standard Cayenne Electric’s powertrain makes 442 PS and 835 Nm, the latter produces a bonkers 1,156 PS and 1,500 Nm. The WLTP-claimed range stands at 642 km and 623 km, respectively.

Mini Countryman SE All4

Price: Rs 66.90 lakh

In November 2025, we also got the Mini Countryman SE All4, which is a more powerful and sportier version of the standard Countryman Electric. Mini is offering it as a completely built-up unit (CBU) in India and it even features the carmaker’s typical John Cooper Works (JCW) design traits. Key features include ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, and multiple airbags.

The Countryman SE All4 comes with a 66.45 kWh battery pack and a dual-motor AWD setup. It puts out 317 PS and 494 Nm. The Countryman SE All4 has a WLTP-claimed range of up to 440 km.

So these were the all new cars we saw in November 2025. Which one would you prefer bringing home? Let us know in the comments below.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India