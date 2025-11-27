Here’s A Complete Walkthrough Of The Mahindra XEV 9S In 19 Images

Despite being the XUV700’s electric counterpart, the XEV 9S features a unique styling inside and out that makes it stand out

Mahindra has launched the XEV 9S, its all-electric 7-seater SUV, in our market. It is essentially the electric counterpart to the XUV700, built on the brand’s INGLO platform. Although the XEV 9S carries familiar XUV700 proportions, it also gets newer EV-centric elements along with a feature-loaded cabin.

Here’s a closer look at the XEV 9S in 19 real-life images, giving you a full inside-out walkthrough.

Mahindra XEV 9S Front

The XEV 9S gets a front end with inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs and a split-headlamp layout.

Gets an illuminated Mahindra logo, positioned just below the full-width LED light bar.

The overall front design follows the styling language seen on Mahindra’s newer electric models.

The bumper has a cleaner finish, and the camera for the 360-degree system is placed lower on the bumper.

Mahindra XEV 9S Side

The side profile looks similar to the XUV700, which should help with cabin space and third-row practicality.

It also sports flush-type door handles, new 18-inch aerodynamic-friendly alloy wheels, and a high shoulder line that keeps the profile clean.

The charging port is placed on the rear fender, while the flat-floor EV platform should help with cabin space.

Colour options for the XEV 9S include: Everest White, Desert Myst, Midnight Black, Nebula Blue, Ruby Velvet, and Stealth Black.

Mahindra XEV 9S Rear

The rear section of the XEV 9S carries styling similar to its ICE-powered counterpart.

It gets an illuminated Mahindra logo on the tailgate, along with updated rear bumpers featuring slightly revised skid plates.

The tail lamps are not connected, but the design has been revised compared to the XUV700.

Overall, the stance remains upright, which should appeal to family-oriented buyers looking for an electric alternative to the XUV700.

Mahindra XEV 9S Interior

The cabin of the XEV 9S features a more streamlined layout with a dual-tone black-and-white theme, which is the same as the XEV 9e. Its highlight is the triple-screen setup that includes a digital driver’s display, a central infotainment unit, and an additional passenger-side information screen.

The dashboard design stays minimal with piano-black panels and soft-touch elements.

The two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, and redesigned AC vents add to the modern feel.

It also benefits from a flat-floor electric architecture, which helps maximise interior space.

Mahindra XEV 9S Features

Convenience features include 6-way powered front seats, sliding and reclining second-row seats, along with both front and second row seat ventilation.

Triple-screen setup: a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 12.3-inch front passenger display

Front and rear wireless phone chargers

Dual-zone climate control

Auto Park

A 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos

An AR heads-up display, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, electric boss mode, and a panoramic sunroof.

If you are curious, here are the features the XEV 9S borrows from the XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9S Safety

Safety features include up to seven airbags, an electronic stability program, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The XEV 9S also gets Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist.

Higher variants get Level 2 ADAS with additional radars, which add features like highway assist, front and rear cross traffic alert, and evasive steering assist.

Mahindra XEV 9S Powertrain Specification

The Mahindra XEV 9S is offered with three battery pack options, and the detailed specifications of all are provided in the table below.

Specification 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Phase I+II) 521 km 600 km 679 km Drivetrain RWD* RWD* RWD*

*RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

Mahindra XEV 9S Price And Rivals

Prices for the Mahindra XEV 9S start from Rs 19.95 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It serves as a three-row alternative to the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD eMax 7, while taking on the upcoming Tata Safari EV. It will also rival the Kia Carens Clavis EV.