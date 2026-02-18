Here’s A Closer Look At The Nissan Gravite In 20 Images

Nissan India has extended its portfolio by launching the Nissan Gravite MPV, priced from Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 8.93 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It is based on the Renault Triber, but gets a host of styling tweaks. In this report, we give you a detailed design breakdown of the Gravite through images:

Exterior

Front

The first thing you notice in the Nissan Gravite’s face is the large gloss black grille up front. It looks wide with a honeycomb mesh pattern and a big Nissan badge in the center. The ‘GRAVITE’ lettering gives it a tough look.

The LED projector headlights are wide and are flanked by LED DRLs. Although the DRLs aren’t connected but that is compensated by a chrome strip in between which adds some bling.

The Gravite also gets LED fog lights which are neatly tucked at the bottom corners in the bumper section.

The bumper with the C-shaped silver inserts and silver skid plate make the car appear rugged.

Smaller Details: The limited Launch Edition also gets orange accents over the C-shaped silver insert in the bumper.

Side

From the side, the Gravite looks tall and straight and has the same silhouette as the Renault Triber, on which it is based.

The Gravite sits on 15-inch dual-tone stylised steel wheels. Along with the black wheel arch cladding, it gives the car a mild SUV feel.

The lower part of the doors gets black cladding, plus a silver insert near the rear door with ‘GRAVITE’ branding.

The tall roof rails add to the look and also make the car appear a bit taller and more rugged.

Do note that if you are opting for the Gravite’s Limited Launch Edition, you get some exclusive styling details at the side orange red inserts over the wheel arches, chrome inserts around the window panels, door visors and body decals towards the rear.

Colour Options: The Nissan Gravite is available in five monotone shades: Black, Grey, White, Silver and Green. If you are curious about the actual colour names and how do they look, you can check that here.

Rear

The rear design of the Gravite is similar to the Triber.

It gets the same wrap around taillights with a Nissan logo in between.

There are similar C-shaped silver inserts towards the bottom just like in the front. This is the one differentiating factor between the Gravite and Triber.

Boot Space: The Nissan Gravite’s third row seats can be folded or completely removed for a usable boot storage area. With one seat removed you get 320-litres of storage and with two seats removed you get as much as 625-litres of storage space.

Interior

The Gravite gets a dual-tone black and beige dashboard with leatherette upholstery, which gives it a slightly premium feel for its segment.

You can find blue highlights on the sides of the seats which keep the interior from looking dull.

The dashboard is borrowed from the older Triber and has a simple, easy-to-use layout. It doesn’t try to be flashy, but everything is placed where you expect it to be.

An 8-inch touchscreen sits neatly in the center of the dashboard. Nissan has also kept physical buttons and knobs for the AC and other key controls, which makes daily use much easier.

The first and second-row seats come with sliding and reclining functions, allowing you to adjust legroom based on your needs.

The second-row seats can be tumbled and folded, making it easier to access the third row when needed.

The third row is best suited for kids and pets for long journeys but the space is also quite welcoming for adults on short trips.

Smaller details: There are as many as eight AC vents in the Nissan Gravite that make sure rear occupants also get enough cooling.

Features & Safety

As for features, the Nissan Gravite is equipped with all essentials like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry with push button start/stop, manual AC, wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker sound system, dual glove box, and cruise control (manual only).

For safety, the Gravite gets six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist, traction control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Note: The Nissan Gravite’s limited Tekna Launch edition is equipped with features like JBL speakers, dashcam, an air purifier, and ambient lighting.

Powertrain

The Nissan Gravite comes with a single NA petrol engine option. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission Option 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 19.3 kmpl (MT), 19.6 kmpl (AMT)

*AMT- automated manual transmission

Nissan also plans to introduce dealership fitted dual-cylinder CNG version of the Gravite in future.

Price & Rivals

The regular variants of the Nissan Gravite is priced from Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh. The limited Tekna Launch Edition is priced between Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 8.93 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). Bookings are now underway and deliveries are expected to start shortly.

With its initial prices, the Gravite is now the most affordable 7-seater and can be considered an affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Clavis.