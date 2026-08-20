Here’s A Closer Look At The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Trail Edition In 22 Images!

Mahindra recently took wraps off the Scorpio Lifestyler pickup truck. One of its most exciting products in recent times, the Scorpio N-based pickup truck was showcased in three distinct personas at the unveiling called the Reef Edition, Valley Edition and the Trail Edition, which is what we are going to explore in this story:

Design

Butch, rugged and macho is the Scorpio Lifestyler’s design theme, and the Trail Edition combines this with an elegant Sahara Beige paint shade and classy details.

Up front, you have the same large grille that defines the SUV’s fascia. It gets chrome-studded detailing and a textured bash plate at the bottom.

Flanking it are vertically-mounted LED fog lamps.

The Scorpio Lifestyler carries the iconic ‘Scorpio’ nameplate proudly on its nose.

On the bottom edge of the bumper is chunky cladding and orange-coloured tow hooks.

Another one of its highlights are its LED headlamps with inverted ‘L-shaped’ DRLs and spiral lighting element on the inside edge.

In profile, the classic upright proportions from the Scorpio SUVs are retained, now with the large cargo bed included.

The windowline sharply rakes up towards the rear, giving a signature look to the Scorpio Lifestyler.

Mahindra may also offer specialised decals for the Trail Edition, as seen on this prototype.

As is standard with the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler, you get chunky cladding around the wheel arches and side skirts.

The 18-inch alloy wheels get the same design across all versions of the pickup truck, which give it a dominating stance.

There’s chrome garnish on the door handles for a premium look, while the ORVMs feature a blacked-out look with LED indicators.

Rock sliders, a snorkel and a roof-mounted luggage carrier, as seen on this prototype, could also be part of the official accessory offerings of the production version.

The rear-end styling stays fairly simple with ‘Mahindra Lifestyler’ lettering embossed on the tailgate.

You also have smart-looking LED taillamps, and a chunky bumper with textured inserts like up front.

Mahindra has not revealed the Scorpio Lifestyler’s payload capacity, but the massive size of the bed suggests room for plenty of cargo of all kinds.

Interior

The pre-production prototypes at the unveiling event did not showcase the interior, although Mahindra did reveal the pickup truck’s cabin in a few design sketches.

The dashboard design is all-new and the highlight inside remains the massive portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system which doubles up as the display for climate controls.

Silver inserts, boxy elements and tough-looking plastics dominate the cabin.

You also have a new four-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster for the driver.

The Trail Edition further adds an all-black theme with contrast yellow stitching.

Features & Safety

Mahindra has not confirmed the feature list of the Scorpio Lifestyler, although the sketches reveal a few details like dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, digital instrument cluster, single-pane sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM and cruise control.

As for safety tech, we can see that the pickup truck gets front and rear parking sensors and an electronic parking brake (EPB). Other equipment likely to be offered includes a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC) and multiple airbags.

Note: The feature list mentioned above is only indicative based on the design sketches. The production version’s equipment list may see changes.

Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to be powered by the same powertrains as the Scorpio N SUV, which gets 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options. Here are their specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Mahindra has indicated that it will launch the Scorpio Lifestyler in April 2027. It is expected to be priced from Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

When on sale, the Scorpio Lifestyler will join the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux in the lifestyle pickup truck segment.

CarDekho Says…

The Scorpio Lifestyler’s unveiling is something we had been waiting for since months, and now that we finally have it in the flesh, it truly feels like a ‘global pick up’. Mahindra’s specialisation lies within SUVs, but it has once again knocked it out of the park when it comes to a pickup truck too. Among the three editions, the Trail Edition feels the most subtle, yet sophisticated and the most versatile. However, if you were eyeing it, its launch is still quite far away and we will have to wait for its pricing to figure out if the wait was worth it.

Which special edition of the Scorpio Lifestyler is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!