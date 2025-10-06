Here’s A Closer Look At 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo In 12 Real-life Images

While the design updates are minor, it does make it look more youthful and contemporary

Along with the 2025 Bolero, Mahindra has also launched the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo priced at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). We have already given you an in-depth look at the new Bolero using real-life images. The Bolero Neo, in fact, brings more cosmetic tweaks, including added chrome elements, new colour options inside and out, which make it look more youthful and appealing. We detail all of those design updates in real images next:

Front

Looking at the face, there are a few noticeable tweaks to the design. A new grille with horizontal slats and generous chrome inserts makes it look more youthful than before, when it had vertical slats. At the bottom, there’s a chunky silver insert on the bumper, which is also new and replaces the grey one of the older model. Apart from that, the halogen headlights and fog lamps remain unchanged.

Side

Coming to the side now, the silhouette remains the same with its classic boxy appearance. The main update here is the addition of a dual-tone roof and new dark grey 16-inch alloy wheels, which enhance its character. Besides these, the body-coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), pull-type door handles, and fender-mounted indicators remain unchanged. There’s also an integrated side step to make ingress and egress easier.

Rear

The rear design of the Bolero Neo remains unchanged. It sports a side-hinged tailgate with a bold, body-coloured spare wheel cover carrying the ‘Bolero’ branding. The signature vertically stacked tail lamps and upright, squared-off tailgate emphasise its rugged character. There are subtle chrome touches and a well-integrated rear bumper to complete the look.

Colours

The Mahindra Bolero Neo now gets two new colour options: Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey. In addition, it continues to offer other shades such as Rocky Beige, Stealth Black, Pearl White, and Diamond White. The two new shades, along with Pearl White, can also be paired with a dual-tone black roof.

Interior

The interior of the Bolero Neo looks more modern and upmarket now, thanks to the addition of leatherette upholstery. There are two new interior colour options on offer – Mocha Brown or Lunar Grey – based on the variant you pick. The dashboard layout is simple, featuring a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre and basic rotary controls for AC controls. The steering wheel gets mounted controls for added convenience, and the cabin now offers Type-C charging ports too. There are individual armrests for both front occupants and a centre armrest for the second row seats.

In the third row, the Bolero Neo continues with its side-facing third-row jump seats. This layout allows for flexible seating or additional luggage capacity.

Before we discuss the Bolero Neo’s feature suite, did you know that Mahindra has also updated the 3-door Thar recently? You can check it out in detail in this piece.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the 2025 Bolero is now equipped with a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, besides the familiar analogue instrument cluster with a coloured multi-information display (MID), a 6-speaker sound system, all four power windows, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, and manual AC.

Its safety suite includes features like dual front airbags, a new rear parking camera with sensors, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain

There are no mechanical changes in the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo. Its specifications are the same as before:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD) Transmission 5-speed MT Power 100 PS Torque 260 Nm

MT- manual transmission

Price & Rivals

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now available in four variants with the inclusion of a new top-end N11 variant. The rest of the trims see a price cut of up to Rs 50,000. You can check the variant-wise prices in this report.

The Bolero Neo do not have any direct rivals. It can be considered as an alternative to its sibling Bolero, and some other sub-compact SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon.