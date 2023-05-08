Published On May 08, 2023 06:11 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Exter

The new Exter will rival the likes of Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and subcompact SUVs like Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite

The Exter will get an upright tailgate and H-shaped lighting elements for a bolder appearance.

Other visual highlights include roof rails, chunky body cladding, and unique alloy wheels.

Expected to feature a large touchscreen display, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and up to six airbags.

To get the Nios’s 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT transmissions.

Prices are expected to commence from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai recently revealed the styling of its upcoming Exter SUV but only from the front and side. Here’s a new spy shot of the micro SUV in its home country which shows the rear profile in detail.

From the rear angle, the Exter has elements just like those on the front fascia. It gets LED tail lamps with H-lighting elements connected by a stylised gloss black applique that has a similar pattern to the grille at the front. The Exter’s rear looks more prominent and bolder, thanks to the upright tailgate. The rear bumper mainly comprises the body cladding and dark silver skid plate.

Other highlights seen are a sloping window line, roof rails, chunky body cladding all around, and unique alloy wheels. The Exter gets these H-lighting elements at front as well, as a part of LED DRLs. The SUV will get projector headlamps and a gloss black panel with stylized elements.

The Hyundai Exter will be a feature-laden offering, with highlights such as a large touchscreen infotainment, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and a digital driver’s display. In terms of the safety aspect, one can expect up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powering the Exter is the Grand i10 Nios’s 1.2-litre petrol engine. The naturally aspirated motor pumps out 83PS of power and 114Nm of torque, while being paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. It also gets the CNG option with a 5-speed manual stick. The SUV will be offered in five trims: EX, S, SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect.

The Hyundai Exter is expected to be priced from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Tata Punch , Nissan Magnite , Renault Kiger , Citroen C3 and the Maruti Fronx .

