Published On Mar 05, 2023 09:27 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue

Two of the seven subcompact SUVs are available in under a month across much of the country

The subcompact SUV segment continues to be one of the most popular body types right now. With seven models to choose from, the segment caters to budgets ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Let’s see how much will you have to wait for the subcompact SUVs across these top 20 cities of the country:

Waiting Period Detailed

Waiting period Nexon Kiger Magnite Brezza Venue XUV300 Sonet Delhi 2 months 1 months 2 weeks 2-3 months 3 months 2-3 months 2 months Bengaluru 1-2 months 1 month 1.5 months 2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 3 months Mumbai 1.5 months 1-1.5 months 2-3 weeks 2-3 months 2 months 3-4 months 3-4 months Hyderabad 4-5 months 2 months 1 month 2.5-3 months 1-1.5 months 3-6 months 3-4 months Pune 3-4 months No waiting 1 month 3 months 4-5 months 3 months 2 months Chennai 2 months No waiting 3 weeks 3 months 2.5 months 1-2 months 2 months Jaipur 3-4 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 2.5-3 months 3-4 months 4 months 2-3 months Ahmedabad 2.5-4 months No waiting 1 month 3 months 3-4 months 6 months 1-2 months Gurugram 3-4 months 2-3 weeks 3 weeks 2.5-3 months 2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months Lucknow 3-3.5 months 3 weeks 1 month 3 months 2 months 1.5-3 months 4 months Kolkata 3-4 months 2-3 weeks 1 month 2.5-3 months 1-1.5 months 4 months 2 months Thane 3-4 months No waiting 3 weeks 6-6.5 months 3-4 months 2-3 months 2 months Surat 2.5-3 months 1 week 1-1.5 months 4 months 3-4 months 3-6 months 2 months Ghaziabad 1 month 1 month 1 month 3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months Chandigarh 2 months 1 month 1 month 6-6.5 months 2 months 5 months 1 month Coimbatore 2 months 1 month 1 month 3 months 2.5 months 4.5-5 months 3 months Patna 3-3.5 months 2 months 3 weeks 3 months 3 months 2-3 months 3 months Faridabad 3-4 months 3 weeks 1 month 3 months 3-4 months 2-3 months 2 months Indore 3-4 months 1 week 3 weeks 3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 5-6 months Noida 2.5-3 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 3 months 3-4 months 2-3 months 3 months

Takeaways:

The average wait time for Tata Nexon is around two to three months but in cities like Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, you can have it in around a month.

The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are the earliest available subcompact SUVs with an average waiting period of a month.

In cities like Pune and Chennai, the Kiger is readily available. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Indore, the Magnite will be delivered in under a month itself.

The Maruti Brezza will make you wait for around three months. But buyers in Thane, Surat and Chandigarh might have to wait for over four months for the same. Those in Bengaluru might get the SUV in two months.

Even the Hyundai Venue’s waiting period averages around three months. In cities like Hyderabad and Kolkata, you might get the SUV in around one month.

The Kia Sonet carries a similar average wait time as its Hyundai sibling. However, it can be driven home sooner in cities like Ahmedabad and Chandigarh.

The Mahindra XUV300 has the highest waiting period (on average) in its segment. Buyers will have to wait at least three months or even more in most of the cities. In Chennai, it’s available the earliest, in just a month or two. However, buyers in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat may have to wait up to six months till delivery.

The exact waiting period can vary depending on the colour, powertrain and variant of your choosing.

Read More on : Hyundai Venue on road price