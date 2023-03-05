Here’re The Waiting Periods For All Subcompact SUVs In The Top 20 Cities Of India

Published On Mar 05, 2023 09:27 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue

Two of the seven subcompact SUVs are  available in under a month across much of the country

Subcompact SUV waiting period

The subcompact SUV segment continues to be one of the most popular body types right now. With seven models to choose from, the segment caters to budgets ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Let’s see how much will you have to wait for the subcompact SUVs across these top 20 cities of the country: 

Waiting Period Detailed

Waiting period

Nexon

Kiger

Magnite

Brezza

Venue

XUV300 

Sonet

Delhi

2 months

1 months

2 weeks

2-3 months

3 months

2-3 months

2 months

Bengaluru

1-2 months

1 month

1.5 months

2 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

3 months

Mumbai

1.5 months

1-1.5 months

2-3 weeks

2-3 months

2 months

3-4 months

3-4 months

Hyderabad

4-5 months

2 months

1 month

2.5-3 months

1-1.5 months

3-6 months

3-4 months

Pune

3-4 months

No waiting

1 month

3 months

4-5 months

3 months

2 months

Chennai

2 months

No waiting

3 weeks

3 months

2.5 months

1-2 months

2 months

Jaipur

3-4 months

1-1.5 months

1 month

2.5-3 months

3-4 months

4 months

2-3 months

Ahmedabad

2.5-4 months

No waiting

1 month

3 months

3-4 months

6 months

1-2 months

Gurugram

3-4 months

2-3 weeks

3 weeks

2.5-3 months

2 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

Lucknow

3-3.5 months

3 weeks

1 month

3 months

2 months

1.5-3 months

4 months

Kolkata

3-4 months

2-3 weeks

1 month

2.5-3 months

1-1.5 months

4 months

2 months

Thane

3-4 months

No waiting

3 weeks

6-6.5 months

3-4 months

2-3 months

2 months

Surat

2.5-3 months

1 week

1-1.5 months

4 months

3-4 months

3-6 months

2 months

Ghaziabad

1 month

1 month

1 month

3 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

2 months

Chandigarh

2 months

1 month

1 month

6-6.5 months

2 months

5 months

1 month

Coimbatore

2 months

1 month

1 month

3 months

2.5 months

4.5-5 months

3 months

Patna

3-3.5 months

2 months

3 weeks

3 months

3 months

2-3 months

3 months

Faridabad

3-4 months

3 weeks

1 month

3 months

3-4 months

2-3 months

2 months

Indore

3-4 months

1 week

3 weeks

3 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

5-6 months

Noida

2.5-3 months

1-1.5 months

1 month

3 months

3-4 months

2-3 months

3 months

Takeaways: 

  • The average wait time for Tata Nexon is around two to three months but in cities like Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, you can have it in around a month. 

2022 renault kiger

  • The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are the earliest available subcompact SUVs with an average waiting period of a month.

  • In cities like Pune and Chennai, the Kiger is readily available. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Indore, the Magnite will be delivered in under a month itself. 

  • The Maruti Brezza will make you wait for around three months. But buyers in Thane, Surat and Chandigarh might have to wait for over four months for the same. Those in Bengaluru might get the SUV in two months. 

  • Even the Hyundai Venue’s waiting period averages around three months. In cities like Hyderabad and Kolkata, you might get the SUV in around one month. 

  • The Kia Sonet carries a similar average wait time as its Hyundai sibling. However, it can be driven home sooner in cities like Ahmedabad and Chandigarh.

  • The Mahindra XUV300 has the highest waiting period (on average) in its segment. Buyers will have to wait at least three months or even more in most of the cities. In Chennai, it’s available the earliest, in just a month or two. However, buyers in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat may have to wait up to six months till delivery.

The exact waiting period can vary depending on the colour, powertrain and variant of your choosing.

T
Published by
Tarun
