Here’re The Waiting Periods For All Sub-4m SUVs In The Top 20 Cities In November

Out of the eight models on the list, one SUV is readily available in 11 cities

With the trend of SUVs riding high, chances are you might be eyeing one from the sub-4m segment this November. There are as many as 8 models to pick from, and the popular ones like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO have extended waiting times. Check the model-wise waiting period in top 20 key cities detailed below for November 2024.

City Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue N Line Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV3XO Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger New Delhi 1-1.5 months 1 month 1.5 months 2 months 1.5 months 2.5-3 months No waiting No waiting Bengaluru 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 1 week 2 months 1 month No waiting Mumbai 1.5-2 months 2-2.5 months 1-2 months 1 month No waiting 1 month 0.5-1 month No waiting Hyderabad 0.5-1 month 1.5 months 1-2 months 1.5 months No waiting 1 month No waiting No waiting Pune 1-2 months 2 months 1 month 2 months No waiting 1 month 0.5 month 0.5-1 month Chennai 1.5-2 months 2 months 1-2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month No waiting No waiting Jaipur 1 month 2-3 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1-1.5 month 1 month 0.5 month Ahmedabad 1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2.5-3.5 months 1 month 3-4 months No waiting 0.5 month Gurugram 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 1-2 months 2 months No waiting 1 month 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month Lucknow 1 month 2 months 2 months 1 month 0.5 month 2.5-3 months 1 month 1 month Kolkata 1-2 months 2 months 1-2 months 2 months No waiting 2-2.5 months 1 month No waiting Thane 1-1.5 months 2 months 1.5-2 months 2.5 months No waiting 1 month 0.5-1 month No waiting Surat 1-1.5 months No waiting 1-2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 0.5 month 0.5-1 month Ghaziabad 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 2-3 months 0.5-1 month No waiting Chandigarh 1-2 months 2 months 1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month Coimbatore 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 2 months 0.5 month 0.5 month Patna 2 months 2 months 1 month 2.5-3.5 months 0.5 month 2 months No waiting No waiting Faridabad 1 month 2-2.5 months 1 month 2 months 1 month 1 month 0.5 month No waiting Indore 2 months 2-2.5 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 0.5 month 6 months 0.5 month 0.5 month Noida 1.5-2 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 1-2 months 0.5 month No waiting

Key Takeaways:

In cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Indore, and Noida customers may have to wait for up to 2 months to get their Tata Nexon delivered. However, if you reside in Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Jaipur, you can get the car’s delivery in a month.

Maruti Brezza, which is also one of the top selling sub-4m SUVs in India, has an average waiting time of around 2 months this November. However buyers in Surat can get the car’s delivery immediately. That said, customers in Jaipur and Noida will have to wait up to 3 months for their SUV.

Hyundai’s popular sub-4m SUV, the Venue, is enduring a wait time of up to 2 months in Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. However, buyers in Pune, Patna, and Faridabad can get their car delivered in a month’s time.

The Hyundai Venue N line, the sportier version of the Venue, also has a waiting time of around 2 months this November. The maximum waiting time for the Venue N Line stretches to up to 3.5 months in Ahmedabad and Patna, but customers living in Mumbai, Lucknow, Noida and Coimbatore can get their hands on the car with a waiting of 1 month.

The Kia Sonet’s average waiting period extends to around a month this November. In fact, it is readily available for delivery in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Kolkata, and Thane. But those who booked the Sonet in Chandigarh will have to wait for up to 2 months.

The waiting period for the Mahindra XUV 3XO averages around 2 months, however its maximum waiting time goes up to 6 months in Indore, which is the highest waiting period among all models in this segment. Customers who booked the XUV 3XO in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Faridabad customers can take the delivery in a month.

The Nissan Magnite is immediately available for delivery in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Patna, while witnessing the highest waiting period of 1 month in multiple cities such as Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

The Magnite’s cousin, the Renault Kiger is the only sub-4m SUV in its space which is readily available in 11 cities mentioned above. Its maximum wait time stretches to just up to 1 month in Pune, Gurugram, Chandigarh and Lucknow.

Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom of your preferred model.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Nexon AMT