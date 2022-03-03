Modified On Mar 03, 2022 02:59 PM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza 2022

This list includes a brand new pickup, a facelifted hatchback, and an updated electric SUV

Last month, we had many exciting launches including the new Q7, Baleno, Wagon R and Kia Carens. This month is no less exciting, with some important launches like a pickup truck, a hatchback, two SUVs, and an electric SUV all lined up. Do note, the Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI and new Mercedes S-Class Maybach have already launched this month.

Here are the six models that are set to go on sale in March:

Toyota Hilux

Expected price: over Rs 30 lakh

Rivals: A premium alternative to the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Toyota revealed the India-spec Hilux back in January. The pickup seems to have received a good response as Toyota had to temporarily halt its bookings in under two weeks. The Hilux uses the Fortuner’s 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic and 4WD (standard). It features dual-zone climate control, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, up to seven airbags, electronic stability control, and electronic differential lock.

Tata Altroz DCT

Expected Price: Rs 8.5 lakh onwards

Rivals: Maruti Baleno AMT, Hyundai i20 CVT and DCT, Honda Jazz CVT, and Volkswagen Polo AT

Tata has confirmed that the Altroz DCT will go on sale very soon. Its bookings are underway and deliveries will begin from the middle of March. It’s getting a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic paired with its 86PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The DCT will be available from the mid-spec XT trim and is expected to demand around a lakh over the corresponding petrol-manual variants.

Updated MG ZS EV

Expected price: Rs 25 lakh

Rivals: Hyundai Kona electric

MG is going to launch the updated ZS EV on March 7. It has already revealed the exterior of the updated electric SUV, which now looks similar to the MG Astor. We also have exclusive details of its battery specifications, and new features. Moreover, it's getting a bigger battery which will offer more range.

Facelifted Toyota Glanza

Expected price: Rs 8 lakh onwards

Rivals: New Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz

Toyota is going to launch the facelifted Glanza on March 15. It will get all the upgrades seen on the new Baleno, including refreshed styling, new features, and an updated powertrain. So, we expect the Glanza to gain a heads-up display, a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, up to six airbags, and mainly, a new AMT gearbox. Its styling will further be unique and distinct from the Baleno, unlike what happened the pre-facelift.

New Lexus NX

Expected price: Rs 60 lakh onwards

Rivals: Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60

Lexus is expected to launch the new-gen NX hybrid SUV on March 9. Its pre-bookings have been open since the second half of January. It will be available in a single NX350h variant with a 2.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor. The SUV’s exterior and interior have been updated, with its biggest upgrade being a new digital driver’s display and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Facelifted BMW X4

Expected price: Rs 68 lakh

Rivals: Porsche Macan and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

The facelifted BMW X4 will go on sale this month. The coupe-style SUV will get most of its upgrades in line with the recently updated X3. Exterior upgrades will include revised LED headlights, sporty bumpers, and connected kidney grille. Inside the cabin, it will gain new upholstery, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and electronically controlled dampers. The updated X4 should continue with its 252PS 2-litre petrol, 190PS 2-litre diesel, and 265PS 3-litre diesel engines.