This list contains some three-row SUVs as well for buyers with joint families

With costly price hikes and lengthy waiting period woes, buyers are reaching out to the used car market in higher numbers than ever. As per media reports, the used car market has been witnessing steady growth over the past few years. A wide range of many new-generation cars and transparent buying procedures are two key factors which are encouraging many new as well as existing buyers in picking used cars over brand-new models.

Many buyers also aspire for bigger, more premium, and costlier models on a more affordable budget. For those who are planning a used SUV, take a look at these seven big and premium SUV options which can be had for under Rs 10 lakh:

NOTE: We have considered cars which are not older than eight years so that many Delhi NCR buyers can also take a look at them.

Mahindra XUV500

The Mahindra XUV500 was discontinued in 2021, replaced by the larger and more premium XUV700. When it was on sale, the XUV500 ranged in the Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket. Powering the SUV was a 155PS 2.2-litre diesel engine that came with the option of an automatic transmission and AWD (all-wheel drivetrain). It could seat up to seven people, which made it a very practical proposition. Now, you can easily get a used 2015 to 2017 XUV500 with a running of less than 1 lakh kilometres. Here’s one such example:

Mahindra Scorpio

The tall-boy SUV, which is still on sale with the ‘Classic’ moniker, is a popular used car. In a budget of Rs 10 lakh, you can score 6-7-year-old Scorpios. If you’re lucky, you might even get an under-50,000-kilometre-run model too. In the 2016-17 period, it was sold for around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scorpio got a 140PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, while the lower variants developed up to 120PS. Check out this example of a used Scorpio:

Tata Hexa

Now this is a Tata that had the eyes of many. The Hexa was a ladder-frame three-row SUV that was discontinued in 2020. It was reported to make a comeback with a BS6-compliant engine but sadly, didn’t. The Hexa could seat up to seven people and came with the option of a proper 4X4 drivetrain. Powering it was a 2.2-litre diesel engine that could deliver up to 154PS and came with manual and automatic choices. It was known for being a rough and tough SUV with a very spacious cabin, but came with a hefty price tag of around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). You can take a look at this nicely maintained example:

Hyundai Creta

One of the best-selling SUVs is a well-selling model in the used car market as well. A nicely maintained 2015-17 Hyundai Creta with less running can be easily had in this budget we have allocated for this story. The current generation won’t be available but the previous generation is. It earlier came with 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. If you’re lucky, you might get your hands on a 2018 model or possibly, a diesel automatic Creta in Rs 10 lakh. Check out this example:

Renault Duster / Nissan Terrano

The Renault Duster and Nissan Terrano can be had with a budget of Rs 5-7 lakh, but that would be a 2012-14 model. Those who want a 4-5-year-old Duster or Terrano can easily score one under Rs 10 lakh. You’ll have the choice of petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions, both. The Terrano was a rebadged version of the Duster and came with the same specifications. While it went off sale in 2020 itself, the Duster was still available in a petrol guise till 2022. Those who love off-roading, do search for a Duster AWD! Here is a well-maintained example of each of the models:

Renault Captur / Nissan Kicks

The elder siblings of the Duster and Terrano are also available in the 10 lakh budget. Those who want a big and spacious SUV like a Grand Vitara or Creta for an affordable price can take a look at these two used models. However, a basic features list and dated interiors were two known negatives. Both the SUVs got the choice of petrol and diesel engines. In the initial years, there was no automatic option at all, but the Kicks got a turbo-petrol CVT in its final few years. Take a look at these examples:

Honda CR-V

The CR-V is the most luxurious and costliest product on this list. The nameplate was introduced in 2004 and has been a premium offering since its inception. It was discontinued in December 2020, after one of the Honda plants was shut. It came with a petrol engine only initially in India and got the choice of a diesel motor much later in 2016. While it was a well-rounded off product, it came with a price tag of close to Rs 30 lakh (when discontinued). You can get several options for the CR-V in the Rs 10 lakh budget, but they might be over 8 years old.

With these seven choices, you will get the feel and space of a big SUV but for a more affordable price. Check out Cardekho’s Used car website for assured cars which undergo several tests by an in-house team to make sure your new used car is flawless and well-serviced.

