Mahindra Thar Got These New Colours Since Its Launch In 2020

The new-gen Mahindra Thar arrived with 6 colours options, but later new colours were added with the RWD variants

The Mahindra Thar, one of India’s most popular off-roaders and lifestyle SUVs. It recently got a new Earth Edition which also gave it a special exterior colour option. However, this is not the first time this SUV has received a new exterior shade. Let’s see the colours that the Thar arrived with and the new colours that have been introduced for the off-roader.

Thar Colour Options

The second-generation of the Mahindra Thar has been around since 2020 and when it was launched, it came with 6 colours options: Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige, Red Rage, and Aqua Marine.

Thar Blazing Bronze

Fast forward to 2023, Mahindra launched the rear-wheel drive variants of the Thar which came with two new colours, including this bold golden-yellow shade called Blazing Bronze. It was introduced exclusively for the rear-wheel-drive Thar only and was not offered on the 4WD varaints.

Thar Everest White

The other new colour that debuted with the rear-wheel drive Thar was more conventional but just as striking: Everest White. Given that white is one of the most popular car colours among Indian buyers, it was imperative for Mahindra to offer it with the Thar. Originally limited to the RWD variants, it is now available with the 4WD variants too.

Thar In Pink

Later in 2023, Mahindra partnered with IPL cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The partnership brought forth a Thar in a pink shade with dual-tone purple to match the team’s jersey. However, this was not a factory paint option and simply a wrap. Also, instead of looking like the team’s car, this pink Thar looked like it came out of the Barbie movie.

Thar Desert Fury

Moving on to 2024, Mahindra has launched the Earth edition of the Thar, which comes with a new Desert Fury colour option. It also gets dune-like decals on the side while the new satin-matte beige shade is also applied to the grille and the ORVMs inserts.

Current Colour Options

Since its launch, many colours have been added, but many have been removed from the Thar's palette as well. As of now, the Mahindra Thar is being offered in 5 colour options: Red Rage, Deep Grey (Galaxy Grey), Stealth Black (Napoli Black), Everest White, and Desert Fury.

More About Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar comes with three engine options: 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (152 PS/300 Nm), 2.2-litre diesel engine (132 PS/300 Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (118 PS/300 Nm). All engines get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, and the bigger diesel and petrol engines also get the option of a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Mahindra Thar is available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups, the former with the smaller diesel option and the latter with the larger diesel unit.

In terms of features, it gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, manual AC, steering mounted controls, and cruise control. In terms of safety, it offers dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill descent control, and rear parking sensors.

The Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs 11.25 lakh and Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a rival to the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha.

