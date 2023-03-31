Modified On Mar 31, 2023 10:50 AM By Rohit for BMW X1

With the Auto Expo in the first quarter of 2023, it could have been hard to keep track of all the important car launches so we’ve put them all in this one list

2023 began on the right note for car lovers and buyers alike across the country, thanks to multiple new launches and reveals. Now, as curtains draw on the first quarter, we revisit all the important launches that took place, from a luxury performance saloon to an electric hatchback.

Let’s take you through the complete carmaker-wise launch list of Q1 2023:

Maruti

Grand Vitara CNG

Priced from Rs 12.85 lakh

The Maruti Grand Vitara became the first SUV in India to get the CNG kit option in January this year. Maruti is offering the CNG kit on the mid-spec Delta and Zeta variants. The Grand Vitara CNG comes with the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine but makes 88PS and 121.5Nm (standard versions puts out 103PS/137Nm), paired with a five-speed manual only.

Brezza CNG

Priced from Rs 9.14 lakh

The Maruti Brezza also got the CNG option this year, launched in March after being showcased at the expo. It is available in three variants – LXi, VXi, and ZXi – and with a dual-tone shade too (ZXi DT). The Brezza CNG uses the same 1.5-litre petrol engine (88PS/121.5Nm) coupled with a five-speed MT.

Tata

Updated Harrier/ Safari

Priced from Rs 23.62 lakh/ Rs 24.46 lakh

The carmaker launched the Red Dark editions of the Harrier and Safari which were unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. Apart from the cosmetic changes, both got some new features as well including a bigger touchscreen and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The new additions and looks command a premium of up to a lakh while the powertrain of both SUVs is now BS6 2.0 compliant as well.

BS6 2.0 Updated Lineup: All Tata cars now get a BS6 2.0 compliant powertrain while smaller models including the Tiago, Altroz and Punch are now more fuel efficient as well.

Also Read: 2023 Tata IPL Gets A Touch Of Green With Tiago EV As An Official Partner

Hyundai

Updated Alcazar

Priced from Rs 16.75 lakh

Hyundai was set to roll out its new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160PS/253Nm) with the sixth-generation Verna but had a change of plan instead and introduced it with the Alcazar. It replaced the previously offered 159PS 2-litre petrol unit and commands a premium of up to Rs 65,000. While the six-speed MT has been retained, the new turbo unit brings the option of a seven-speed DCT instead of the older six-speed automatic.

Facelifted Grand i10 Nios And Aura

Priced from Rs 5.69 lakh and Rs 6.30 lakh

January 2023 saw Hyundai launch the facelifted Grand i10 Nios and Aura in India. The hatchback-sedan duo gets a few cosmetic differences, slightly revised interiors, and some new features (including a beefier safety kit), all for a premium of up to Rs 33,000. While their 1.2-litre petrol engine has been carried forward (making it E20 and BS6 2.0 compliant), their 1-litre turbo unit has been axed.

Ioniq 5

Priced at Rs 44.95 lakh

Hyundai’s flagship EV in India, the Ioniq 5, was launched at the Auto Expo. It is the priciest Hyundai car on sale in our market, and is available in a single variant. Unlike its imported cousin – the Kia EV6 – the Hyundai EV is locally assembled for a lower price tag. It’s equipped with a 72.6kWh battery pack, good for an ARAI-claimed range of 631km.

Sixth-gen Verna

Priced from Rs 10.90 lakh

The most recent and important launch for Hyundai this year has been the new Verna. The compact sedan has become bigger, bolder and packs a range of new equipment such as ADAS and heated seats. It has even done away with the diesel engine option but is available with two petrol powertrains, including the 160PS 1.5-litre turbocharged unit.

Also Read: These Are The Top 10 Turbo-Petrol Cars That Enthusiasts Can Buy Under Rs 15 Lakh

Honda

Facelifted City And City Hybrid

Priced from Rs 11.49 lakh

Honda gave its iconic sedan, the City, a refresh this March. Both the standard City and City Hybrid offer a new entry-level variant as well. Akin to the new Verna, the Honda City too has lost out on diesel power but has gained essential features including wireless phone charging and ADAS on petrol-only variants too. Their powertrain and gearbox options haven’t been tinkered with, and it remains the only hybrid option in the segment.

Kia

Updated Carens

Priced from Rs 10.45 lakh

Shortly after we exclusively brought to you Kia’s plans to update powertrains of its popular models, the carmaker launched the updated Carens. Its older 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine has been swapped with the new 1.5-litre turbo unit from the Verna. Kia has also done away with a six-speed MT for an iMT gearbox with the turbo engine. It’s become pricier by up to half a lakh and gets some feature rejigs too.

MG

Facelifted Hector And Hector Plus

Priced from Rs 15 lakh

At the 2023 Auto Expo, MG launched the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus SUVs. With the refresh, the SUV duo got some new variants, premium looks and more features including ADAS. MG is still offering the two SUVs with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engines, with only the former getting an optional CVT gearbox.

Mahindra

Thar RWD

Priced from Rs 9.99 lakh

In January this year, Mahindra introduced more affordable variants of the Thar, losing its 4WD system to a rear-wheel drivetrain (RWD). It is being sold in three variants with the hard top only. The talking point of this Thar is its 118PS 1.5-litre diesel engine with a manual transmission only. It gets the choice of the turbo-petrol engine but only with the automatic.

Toyota

Updated Innova Crysta

Priced from Rs 19.13 lakh

Ever since the third-generation Innova went on sale (called the Innova Hycross), it was reported that the Innova Crysta will be making a comeback. It entered the market in March and it’s pricier by up to Rs 59,000 compared to the Hycross petrol variants. The Innova Crysta has carried on with its 150PS 2.4-litre diesel powertrain, now E20 and BS6 2.0 compliant.

Hyryder CNG

Priced from Rs 13.23 lakh

Like its Maruti sibling – the Grand Vitara – Toyota’s compact SUV, the Hyryder, got the option of a CNG kit this year too. The CNG variants command a premium of Rs 95,000 over the regular trims and get the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the Maruti SUV.

New Land Cruiser (LC300)

Priced at Rs 2.10 crore

Toyota brought back the Land Cruiser nameplate to India at the Auto Expo 2023 and revealed its prices shortly after its debut. The flagship SUV is available with only a diesel heart (3.3-litre twin-turbo V6), mated to an automatic gearbox.

Also Read: From Zero to Six: How Airbags Became A Must-Have Feature In Indian Cars

Electric Cars Launched

Citroen eC3

Priced from Rs 11.50 lakh

The French marquee’s third offering in India is the all-electric version of the C3 hatchback. It has a 29.2kWh battery pack (320km of ARAI-claimed range), and is just as lacking in features as the ICE version.

Mahindra XUV400

Priced from Rs 15.99 lakh

The XUV400 is essentially the electrified XUV300 but with a longer footprint. It gets two battery options: 34.5kWh (375km) and 39.4kWh (456km). It does not get any feature or interior upgrades over the XUV300.

Luxury Cars Launched

The luxury car market in India has expanded in the first three months of 2023 with as many as seven new launches already. These include the Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet, new Audi Q3 Sportback, and a bunch of BMW models: third-gen BMW X1, i7 and seventh-gen 7 Series, and facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine and X7.

Read More on : BMW X1 Automatic