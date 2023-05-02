Published On May 02, 2023 06:41 PM By Ansh

The camp will be held from May 2 to May 31 and will offer benefits on servicing and accessories

Citroen India will be running a service this summer between May 2 and May 31. It will be held at all the carmaker’s service stations across the country and here is what this camp is offering.

Also Read: 5 Key Differences That You’ll Notice Between The Citroen C3 And C3 Aircross

Once you book an appointment, you will get a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package for your car. Also, customers can get a 30 per cent discount on AC disinfection, 15 per cent discount on car care treatments and select accessories, and 10 per cent discount on labour for body and paint cash jobs.

As of now, Citroen has three models on sale in India: C3, eC3 and C5 Aircross. Its fourth offering for India, the Citroen C3 Aircross, has been unveiled and is expected to enter the market later this year.

To know more about this service camp, you can refer to the press release attached below:

CITROËN INDIA ANNOUNCES MONTH-LONG ‘SUMMER CAMP’ WITH ATTRACTIVE CUSTOMER OFFERS ON SERVICES AND ACCESSORIES

Month-long summer camp runs between 2nd – 31st May 2023 to get customers ready for the road trips in the upcoming holiday season

Chennai, 02 May 2023: Citroën India has announced a Summer Camp for its customers starting from 2nd – 31st May. The brand has rolled out this initiative so that its customers can enjoy the upcoming summer holiday season in their Citroën cars along with family and friends. Special Customer Offers on services are being given across all its service touchpoints in the country.

Also Read: Check Out The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV In 12 Pics

Through this initiative, customers can avail special offers like:

Booking a service appointment and getting a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package for safe summer journeys

15% customer benefit on select Accessories

30% customer benefit on AC Disinfection Treatment

15% customer benefit on Car Care Treatments

10% customer benefit on labour for Body & Paint cash jobs

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, says, “Citroën India values its customers and to enhance their ownership experience we continue to bring attractive customer offers. Summer season is a time when families go on holidays and would like their car to be in the best condition. Keeping this in mind we introduced the ‘Summer Camp’ offer so that our customers can plan their holidays without having to worry about their cars.”

Customers may visit Citroën L’Atelier workshops for additional details about the Summer Camp offer.

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross vs Compact SUV Rivals: Which Is The Biggest Of The Lot?

Disclaimer: *T&C apply. Offers are valid for a limited period and applicable on select models, parts and accessories.