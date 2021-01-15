Here Are The Top 10 Offers Of January 2021. Don’t Miss These!

Published On Jan 15, 2021 03:09 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Elantra

Four of the ten models listed below offer benefits of a lakh and above

Multiple carmakers, including Mahindra and Honda, are offering a host of benefits on select models as part of the new year discounts. With as many offers as these, it can be challenging to decide which model promises the maximum savings.

Hence, we have compiled the top 10 discounts you can avail till January 31, 2021:

Mahindra Alturas G4

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 2.20 lakh Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 16,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 3.06 lakh

Both the 2WD and 4WD variants carry the same offers.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is equipped with a 2.2-litre diesel engine (180PS/420Nm) paired to a 7-speed torque converter gearbox.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Honda Civic (MY2020 Model)

Offer Civic Petrol Civic Diesel Cash Discount Up to Rs 1 lakh Up to Rs 2.5 lakh

Honda is offering robust savings of up to Rs 2.50 lakh on the Civic diesel variants this January.

The petrol variants offer cash discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 50,000 (white colour model)/ Rs 1.5 lakh Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.5 lakh

Hyundai is not offering any exchange bonus or corporate discount on the Kona Electric.

The Hyundai EV comes with a 39.2 kWh electric motor capable of producing 136PS and up to 395Nm. As per ARAI, the EV offers a driving range of 452km.

Hyundai Elantra

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 70,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1 lakh

The offers mentioned above are applicable to the petrol-powered Elantra; the diesel variants only carry the exchange bonus.

The Hyundai Elantra petrol variant comes with a 2.0-litre engine that belts out 152PS and 192Nm. There is an option between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel variant is powered by the second-gen Hyundai Creta’s 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/250Nm). It shares the transmission options with its petrol counterpart.

Nissan Kicks

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 80,000

With the Nissan Kicks, you have a choice between two petrol engines -- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (106PS/142Nm) paired to a 5-speed MT or a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (156PS/254Nm) mated to either a 6-speed MT or CVT.

The compact SUV is now priced between Rs 9.49 lakh and Rs 14.64 lakh.

Nissan has confirmed that the loyalty bonus would be applicable as additional exchange bonus only.

Maruti S-Cross

Offer Amount Sigma 8+ Kit Worth Rs 37,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 67,000

The above-mentioned offers are applicable only to the base-spec Sigma variant.

Both the 2020 and 2021 Sigma models will carry the same benefits.

Other variants of the 2020 S-Cross get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but the Sigma 8+ Kit is replaced by a cash discount of Rs 30,000, pushing total savings up to Rs 60,000.

Variants of the 2021 model get a cash discount of Rs 15,000 with other benefits remaining the same.

Tata Harrier

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Total Benefits Rs 65,000

These offers are valid for all the Harrier variants, except for the Camo and Dark Editions and the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ trims which only get the exchange bonus of up to Rs 40,000.

Renault Duster Turbo

Offer Amount Cash Discount (RXS CVT and MT) Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus (RXS and RXZ) Rs 30,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

If you wish to buy the standard Duster, you bag all the benefits except cash discount.

The base-spec RXE variant of the Duster Turbo only carries a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 20,000.

Renault is offering a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 15,000 (either in the form of an exchange bonus or a cash discount) for those buying an additional Renault model.

The company is also providing the SUV with a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 or a rural offer of Rs 15,000. Buyers can avail any one of the two.

Renault is also offering an Easy Care Package for 3 years or 50,000km (whichever is earlier), including an AMC contract for existing customers who seek to buy an additional Duster Turbo or plan to exchange their current Duster for the Turbo version.

No cash discount on the 2021 Duster.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 38,055 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,055

Unlike the other Mahindra models, the KUV100 NXT doesn’t carry any additional benefit.

The offers are variant-specific, and hence, will vary depending on the one you choose.

Renault Triber AMT

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

The MT-equipped RXL, RXT, and RXZ variants of the Triber get a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

The Triber also carries a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 for select employees. For rural customers (farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat), Renault is offering a special benefit of Rs 5,000. Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer, but not both at the same time.

The crossover MPV carries a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000, which you can avail either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount (if you’re buying another Renault model).

Buyers can also avail a special 5.99 percent rate of interest calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3.89 lakh for a tenure of 18 months.

Renault is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states where Renault Finance is not available.

The carmaker is offering the base-spec RXE variant of the MPV only with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

No cash discount is available on the 2021 model.

Note: The offers mentioned above may vary depending on the variant chosen and location. Hence, we request you to contact the nearest dealership of your preferred brand/model for more details.

Read More on : Hyundai Elantra diesel