Published On Apr 24, 2024

The new-generation Maruti Dzire could also be the first subcompact sedan in India to get a sunroof

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is expected to go on sale in India this year, following the launch of the new-generation Maruti Swift in May 2024. Just like the 2024 Swift, the new-gen Dzire is also expected to come with sharper looks and a host of new features. The 2024 Dzire will continue to compete with the Hyundai Aura, which is also a well-equipped offering in the segment. In this story, we have compiled a list of features that the 2024 Maruti Dzire could offer for a more premium experience over the Hyundai Aura.

A Bigger 9-inch Touchscreen System

The first feature advantage the 2024 Maruti Dzire is likely to get over the Hyundai Aura is a bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This infotainment system also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and is being offered with other Maruti offerings such as Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and Jimny.

The Hyundai Aura on the other hand comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which only has wired support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Sunroof

The new-generation Maruti Dzire is even expected to come with a single-pane sunroof, based on reports of test mules spied that have already surfaced on the internet. If true, the 2024 Dzire will be the first subcompact sedan in India to feature a sunroof.

Heads-up Display

Another feature which the new-gen Dzire could get over the Hyundai Aura is the heads-up display (HUD). This piece of kit is also offered with the likes of the Baleno and Fronx. It projects information such as current speed, clock, RPM, and instant fuel economy onto a small glass piece positioned above the instrument cluster, eliminating the need for the driver to look away from the road ahead.

360-degree Camera

The 2024 Dzire could also get a 360-degree camera. Save for the Jimny, all other Maruti offerings with this infotainment system also get this feature. This feature aids in manoeuvring the car through tight parking spaces and bumper-to-bumper traffic. This will also be the segment first feature.

Blind Spot Detection

Further increasing the safety quotient for the new-gen Dzire ;could be the blind spot detection feature. This feature was seen on a 2024 Maruti Swift test mule which was being tested, so it could also come with the new Dzire.

Other Expected Features

The new Maruti Dzire could also improve its feature list with the addition of wireless phone charger, six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. These are features you can already find in the Hyundai Aura.

Expected Prices & Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is expected to go on sale in India by June 2024, with prices starting from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Aura on the other hand is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Both of these sedans also rival the Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor.

