English | हिंदी

Get Up To Rs 45,000 Off On Tata Cars This Month

Published On Apr 06, 2022 10:02 AM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

  • 28524 Views
  • Write a comment

The cash discount is available only with the Tiago and Tigor

  • Save up to Rs 20,000 if you go for the Tiago or Tigor. 

  • No discounts for the petrol variants of the Nexon. 

  • The Harrier is offered with benefits of up to Rs 45,000. 

  • You can save up to Rs 40,000 on the Safari. 

  • No offers for the Altroz, Punch, Tigor EV, Nexon EV, and the CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor. 

Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. All the cars get an exchange discount only. Only select variants of the Tiago and Tigor get an additional cash benefit. The newly launched CNG variants get no benefits for this month. There are no benefits for the Altroz, Punch, and the EV variants of the Nexon and Tigor. 

Here are the model-wise offers: 

Tata Tiago/Tigor

Offers

Amount

Cash discount (Only for XZ and XZ Plus trims)

Rs 10,000

Exchange discount

Rs 10,000

Corporate discount

Up To Rs 3,000

Total discount 

Up to Rs 23,000

  • The XE, XM, and XT (Tiago) trims of both the models are only available with the exchange offer. 

  • If you go for the top-spec XZ and XZ Plus, you can avail an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. 

  • The Tata Tiago retails from Rs 5.23 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh. 

  • The Tigor is priced from Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 8.15 lakh. 

Tata Nexon

Offers

Amount

Exchange discount

Rs 15,000

Corporate discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Total discount 

Up to Rs 20,000

  • There’s no cash discount available with the Nexon

  • There’s no exchange discount for the petrol variants. However, you can avail a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000. 

  • Going for the diesel variants will save you up to Rs 20,000. 

  •  The subcompact SUV ranges from Rs 7.43 lakh to Rs 13.74 lakh. 

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

Offers

Amount

Exchange discount

Rs 40,000

Corporate discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Total discount 

Up to Rs 45,000

  • The Harrier does not get any cash discount, just exchange and corporate benefits. 

  • It’s priced between Rs 14.53 lakh to Rs 21.81 lakh. 

Tata Safari

Offers

Amount

Exchange discount

Rs 40,000

Total discount 

Rs 40,000

  • You can only avail an exchange discount of Rs 40,000 if you go for the Safari

  • There are no cash or corporate benefits available. 

  • The Tata Safari retails from Rs 15.02 lakh to Rs 23.33 lakh. 

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: These offers are applicable to select models and their variants, and may vary from one state to the other. We request you to contact your nearest dealership to get all the details.

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

Read Full News
  • Tata Tiago
  • Tata Nexon
  • Tata Harrier
Big Saving !!
Save upto 29% ! Find best deals on Used Tata Cars
View Used Tata Nexon In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsGet Up To Rs 45,000 Off On Tata Cars This Month
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience