Get Up To Rs 2.25 Lakh Off On Compact SUVs For September 2021

Published On Sep 14, 2021 08:26 AM By Tarun

There’s no offer on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq

  • The Duster is available with the maximum benefits of more than 2 lakh. 

  • Nissan is offering the Kicks with discounts of up to a lakh. 

  • The Scorpio is offered with offers of up to Rs 19,000. 

  • You can get up to Rs 55,000 off on the Maruti S-Cross

For the month of September 2021, most of the compact SUVs are offered with heavy discounts. While there’s benefits on the Scorpio, Duster, Kicks, and S-Cross, there’s none on the relatively newer and more popular models like the Creta, Seltos, and Kushaq. Read ahead to know how much you can save on a compact SUV this month: 

Renault Duster

Discounts

Maharashtra, Gujarat And Goa

Rest Of India

Cash Discount

Rs 35,000

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 40,000

Rs 30,000

Corporate Benefit / Rural Offer

Rs 30,000 / Rs 15,000

Rs 30,000 / Rs 15,000

Special Loyalty Benefit

Up To Rs 1.1 lakh

Up To Rs 1.1 lakh

Scrappage Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Total

Up To Rs 2.25 lakh

Up To Rs 2 lakh

  • The Duster is offered with benefits of up to Rs 2.25 lakh, which is the highest in the segment. 

  • There’s a cash discount of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, and a special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 1.1 lakh. 

  • Buyers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa can save an extra Rs 25,000 compared to the rest of the country. 

  • The Duster is priced from Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh. 

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

Discount

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 70,000

Online Booking Bonus

Rs 5,000

Corporate Benefit

Rs 10,000

Total

Up to Rs 1 Lakh

  • With the Nissan Kicks, you can save up to Rs 1 lakh. 

  • It offers the best exchange bonus in the segment, of up to Rs 70,000. 

  • It’s priced from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh. 

Maruti S-Cross

Discount

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total

Up To Rs 55,000

  • The S-Cross is offered with benefits of up to Rs 55,000. 

  • There’s cash and exchange discounts of Rs 25,000, each, available this month. 

  • The crossover retails from Rs 8.59 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh. 

Mahindra Scorpio

Discount

Amount

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Other Offers

Rs 15,000

Total 

Up to Rs 19,000

  • The mid-spec S5 variant of the Scorpio is available with offers of up to Rs 19,000. 

  • While the base-spec S3 variant gets a discount of Rs 5,000, the other remaining variants (S7, S9 and S11) are available with just the corporate discount. 

  • The Mahindra Scorpio is priced between Rs 12.59 lakh and Rs 17.40 lakh. 

(All Prices Ex-Showroom)

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealerships for the exact details.

