Get Up To Rs 2.25 Lakh Off On Compact SUVs For September 2021
Published On Sep 14, 2021 08:26 AM By Tarun
There’s no offer on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq
-
The Duster is available with the maximum benefits of more than 2 lakh.
-
Nissan is offering the Kicks with discounts of up to a lakh.
-
The Scorpio is offered with offers of up to Rs 19,000.
-
You can get up to Rs 55,000 off on the Maruti S-Cross
For the month of September 2021, most of the compact SUVs are offered with heavy discounts. While there’s benefits on the Scorpio, Duster, Kicks, and S-Cross, there’s none on the relatively newer and more popular models like the Creta, Seltos, and Kushaq. Read ahead to know how much you can save on a compact SUV this month:
Renault Duster
|
Discounts
|
Maharashtra, Gujarat And Goa
|
Rest Of India
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 35,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 30,000
|
Corporate Benefit / Rural Offer
|
Rs 30,000 / Rs 15,000
|
Rs 30,000 / Rs 15,000
|
Special Loyalty Benefit
|
Up To Rs 1.1 lakh
|
Up To Rs 1.1 lakh
|
Scrappage Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Total
|
Up To Rs 2.25 lakh
|
Up To Rs 2 lakh
-
The Duster is offered with benefits of up to Rs 2.25 lakh, which is the highest in the segment.
-
There’s a cash discount of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, and a special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 1.1 lakh.
-
Buyers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa can save an extra Rs 25,000 compared to the rest of the country.
-
The Duster is priced from Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh.
Nissan Kicks
|
Discount
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 70,000
|
Online Booking Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Corporate Benefit
|
Rs 10,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 1 Lakh
-
With the Nissan Kicks, you can save up to Rs 1 lakh.
-
It offers the best exchange bonus in the segment, of up to Rs 70,000.
-
It’s priced from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh.
Maruti S-Cross
|
Discount
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total
|
Up To Rs 55,000
-
The S-Cross is offered with benefits of up to Rs 55,000.
-
There’s cash and exchange discounts of Rs 25,000, each, available this month.
-
The crossover retails from Rs 8.59 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh.
Mahindra Scorpio
|
Discount
|
Amount
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Other Offers
|
Rs 15,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 19,000
-
The mid-spec S5 variant of the Scorpio is available with offers of up to Rs 19,000.
-
While the base-spec S3 variant gets a discount of Rs 5,000, the other remaining variants (S7, S9 and S11) are available with just the corporate discount.
-
The Mahindra Scorpio is priced between Rs 12.59 lakh and Rs 17.40 lakh.
(All Prices Ex-Showroom)
Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealerships for the exact details.
