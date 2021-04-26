Get Special Offers On AC Repair And Servicing By Maruti’s New ‘Cool Your Car’ Service Camp

Published On Apr 26, 2021 08:39 AM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

The month-long service program includes a detailed checkup of your car along with special offers on AC-related repairs

The service camp will be held from 20th April to 20th May 2021, at your nearest Maruti Suzuki authorized service center (Nexa workshops excluded).

There are special offers on AC repair, filter, gas, treatment kits and condenser.

Services will be subjected to the workshop operation, depending on the COVID-19 rules in every city.

Maruti Suzuki has announced a nation-wide ‘Cool Your Car’ service camp which will be held from 20th April to 20th May 2021. This offer will be applicable for all models at Maruti Suzuki authorized service centers, but not Nexa workshops.

The main idea of this service program is to make the air conditioning system of your car ready for the summer. A detailed health checkup of your car will be done first. All the issues found after checkup will be notified to the owner. Further, there will be special offers on AC repair, filter, gas, treatment kits and condenser.

The services will vary for every city/state, depending on the local jurisdiction and by-laws advised due to the COVID-19 scenario. All the vehicles will be properly sanitized inside and out before and after servicing, followed by the use of protective covers on the seat, steering wheel and gearbox.

Recently, Maruti also announced a price hike of up to 1.6% on its cars, increasing the prices by up to Rs 22,500. Here are the new prices. For the month of April 2021, Maruti is offering benefits and offers of up to Rs 53,000.

