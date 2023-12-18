Modified On Dec 18, 2023 06:04 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

The HTX+ is the fully loaded variant under the Tech (HT) Line of the Kia Sonet and gets a few exterior styling differences to set it apart from the GT Line and X-Line trims

The Kia Sonet facelift has premiered in India, and the carmaker confirmed that the new SUV will still be offered in three broad trim lines: Tech (or HT) Line, GT Line and X-Line. While we have already brought to you a detailed gallery for the higher-spec GTX+ variant, in this story, let’s take a closer look at the HTX+, the fully loaded variant under the Tech Line:

Exterior

Its fascia looks slightly different from that of the GTX+ variant, thanks to the redesigned grille, which also misses out on the silver inserts. There’s also no front camera on this variant as it isn’t equipped with the 360-degree unit.

If you look even closer, you will see that the HTX+ variant gets longer LED DRL strips, which run down into the bumper, housing the 3-piece vertically positioned LED fog lamps. Lower down, you will also see a fresh design for the bumper and the big central air dam.

In profile, the Kia Sonet HTX+ gets a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels, different from the one fitted to the GTX+ variant. As this variant doesn’t have the 360-degree camera, there’s no ORVM-mounted camera on offer.

The 2024 Kia Sonet HTX+ has a rear wiper with washer and defogger, along with the connected LED taillights and the repositioned ‘Sonet’ badge. Lower down it gets a chunky silver skid plate.

Interior

On the inside, the HTX+ now features a black and brown cabin theme with brown inserts. Kia has also provided this variant with the revised climate control panel and the new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display from the facelifted Kia Seltos. Other features on board this variant include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, six airbags, and a 4-way powered driver seat (only with the diesel-iMT combo).

The rear occupants of the 2024 Sonet HTX+ get amenities such as AC vents, an armrest with cupholders, sunshades, adjustable headrests (not for the middle passenger, though), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and 3-point seatbelts.

The facelifted Kia Sonet HTX+ is only available with manual transmissions (including an iMT) with the turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Expected Time Of Arrival And Cost

The new Kia Sonet is expected to hit showrooms in January 2024. We believe Kia could price it from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Sonet will go up against the Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the Maruti Fronx crossover.

Related: Decoding the Differences: New vs Old Kia Sonet

Read More on : Kia Sonet Automatic