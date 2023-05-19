Modified On May 19, 2023 02:50 PM By Tarun for Tata Safari 2024

The flagship Tata will get a refreshed styling inside and possibly, a turbo-petrol engine too!

Facelifted Safari to get a new front profile with vertically stacked LED headlamps and a connected LED strip.

The side profile looks largely the same save for Hexa-inspired black alloy wheels.

Some styling changes are expected inside the cabin as well.

To use its same 2-litre diesel engine; could also get the 170PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Launch expected in 2024; prices expected to commence from around Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted version of Tata Safari has been spied on yet again. In the latest sighting, we get a clearer look at the SUV’s fresh front profile while the rest remains camouflaged. The front end seems to bear inspiration from the Harrier EV concept, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

The facelift will get vertically stacked LED headlamps, which look more modern and premium than the current Safari’s chunky lamps. The bonnet line will be slimmer and it seems to carry the connected LED strip across its width. Other than that, it will sport a new slatted grille and a redesigned bumper.

The side profile looks almost identical to the outgoing model, save for the Hexa-inspired alloy wheels. The rear profile also carries a similar look, but one can expect some tweaks to the tail lamp design and a refreshed bumper.

We’re expecting some refreshments in the cabin as well. It’s already been updated in 2023 with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen system and a new 7-inch digital driver’s display, and also offers wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and rear seats, up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ESP. The latest update also gave it the added safety of the radar-based ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite.

The Safari facelift will use the same 170PS 2-litre diesel engine with its 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Tata might offer the 170PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the Safari, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

The facelift is expected to command a premium over the Safari’s current range of Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 25.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the MG Hector Plus , Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700 .

