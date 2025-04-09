From Kia Carens To Toyota Innova Hycross, You’ll Have To Wait Up To 1 Year To Bring Home One Of These Premium MPVs

You’re in luck with the Maruti Invicto and Kia Carens with short waiting times, but bringing home the Toyota ones could take up to a year.

In India, while MPVs have a good demand, especially for family buyers, the options are not plentiful. The premium MPV segment is dominated by only four models, one each from the house of Maruti and Kia as well as two popular Toyotas. That said, while you can bring home the former two rather quickly, the Toyota ones can test your patience with longer waiting periods. We’ve detailed all of that across 20 major cities below.

City Maruti Invicto Kia Carens Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Innova Hycross New Delhi 0.5-1 month 1-1.5 months 4 months 1 year Bengaluru No waiting 1 week 2 months 10 months Mumbai No waiting No waiting 2-3 months 3-4 months Hyderabad No waiting No waiting 3 months 8 months Pune 1 month No waiting 1 month 1 year Chennai No waiting 1 month 4 months 4 months Jaipur 1 week 1 month 3 months 10-12 months Ahmedabad No waiting 1 month 3 months 10-12 months Gurugram No waiting No waiting 2 months 10 months Lucknow 1 month 0.5 month 2 months 7-8 months Kolkata 0.5-1 month No waiting 4 months 8-10 months Thane No waiting No waiting 2-3 months 8 months Surat No waiting 1 month 2 months 8 months Ghaziabad 1 month 1 month 2-3 months 8 months Chandigarh 1 week 2 months 2-3 months 7 months Coimbatore No waiting 1 month 2-3 months 10 months Patna 1 month 0.5 month 3 months 10 months Faridabad 1 month 1 month 2 months 10 months Indore 1 month 0.5 month 3 months 6 months Noida 1 month 1 month 3 months 1 year

Key Takeaways

As of April 2025, the Maruti Invicto has an average waiting period of around half a month. The premium MPV is readily available in nine cities, including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Thane while buyers from Jaipur and Chandigarh can bring it to their garage in about a week.

Kia Carens also has a rather short average wait time of half a month, like the Maruti MPV. It is immediately available in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Gurugram. Do note that if you had your eyes on the Kia Carens, it would be worthwhile to wait for the heavily updated version, which is expected soon.

Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross are facing the longest waiting periods among the four MPVs. The Crysta has an average wait time of up to three months in most cities, extending to around four months in New Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata. The Hycross has an even longer average wait time of over a year, with delays of up to a year in New Delhi, Noida, and Pune. The shortest wait for the Hycross is three months in Mumbai.

