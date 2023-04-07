Published On Apr 07, 2023 04:45 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

You can still drive home other strong-hybrid variants of MPV

Bookings for the top-end ZX and ZX (O) variants are temporarily halted.

However, the VX and VX (O) hybrid variants and regular petrol variants can still be booked.

The MPV gets a 2-litre petrol engine which can be had with strong-hybrid assist.

The Hycross features a panoramic roof, a 10-inch touchscreen system, up to six airbags, and ADAS.

The Hycross retails from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh.

Owing to high demand and ongoing supply challenges, Toyota has temporarily halted the bookings for the top-end variant of the Innova Hycross. The ZX and ZX (O) hybrid variants are temporarily not on sale and are expected to be back once the situation improves.

However, bookings for the Innova Hycross’ VX and VX (O) hybrid variants are still open. These variants are priced from Rs 24.76 lakh to Rs 26.78 lakh. Even the regular petrol variants can be reserved without any hiccups. Readers will remember that a similar situation was seen with the Hilux and its bookings resumed after several months.

The Hycross is offered with a 2-litre petrol engine which can be opted with a strong-hybrid system. Without electrification, the MPV develops 174PS and 205Nm, while being paired with a CVT. The strong-hybrid combination delivers up to 186PS max and is driven by an e-CVT (single-speed transmission).

The Hycross’ premium features list includes niceties such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, a digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and second-row powered Ottoman seats.

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and radar-based ADAS. Save for the infotainment, instrument cluster, sunroof, camera and parking sensors, all the features are exclusive to the top-end grades.

Prices for the Toyota Innova Hycross currently range from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The only direct rival of the Hycross is its diesel-powered predecessor, the Crysta. However, its alternatives include Kia Carens, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

