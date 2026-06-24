First Look At The Tata Sierra EV’s Interior, Set For Another Climbing Record After The Harrier EV?

Tata Motors has dropped a fresh teaser of the Tata Sierra EV. Before the Sierra EV makes its debut on June 30, the carmaker has announced yet another intense challenge, following in the footsteps of what it did with the Harrier EV's climb up Elephant Rock. This time, the Sierra EV is set to take on the 300-metre-high Tel Moreeb sand dune.

Besides showcasing the Sierra EV's all-wheel-drive system, the carmaker has also given us a brief first glimpse of the SUV's cabin. We detail that in the next section.

What Is Spotted In The Teaser?

Tata Motors has already given us a glimpse at the Sierra EV’s exterior design in the previous teaser. Building on what was revealed in the previous teaser, the Sierra EV retains much of the design seen on the ICE-powered Sierra. There is a key distinction in form of the blanked-off grille area, the 'Tata.ev' badgong on the front doors and the aero-optimised dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels. Otherwise the bumper, LED headlamps, fog lamps, connected LED DRLs, gloss black cladding and silver skid plate, the signature boxy silhouette along the sides, the Alpine Window rear glass design, flush door handles, blacked-out pillars remains unchanged. Even at the rear, the Sierra EV has the same flat tailgate design, connected LED taillamps, gloss black bumper cladding and a silver skid plate.

What was fresh to see in this teaser is the cabin. The Sierra EV features a light ivory-themed interior with dual-tone upholstery (likely beige and tan), lending the cabin a premium and airy feel. A panoramic sunroof is also visible, further enhancing the airiness.

The biggest highlight, however, is the expansive display setup on the dashboard. The Sierra EV will feature a panoramic screen arrangement that integrates the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, while potentially extending to a third display for the front passenger. The overall screen sizes appear similar to those seen on the Sierra ICE, which features a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and a 12.3-inch co-passenger entertainment screen – the EV's screens seem to sport slimmer bezels.

The teaser also reveals a camera module mounted behind the inside rearview mirror (IRVM), indicating the presence of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features. Keen-eyed viewers will also notice a hook near the second-row window, confirming the availability of rear window sunshades. The Sierra EV also has the same new two-spoke steering wheel as the Sierra ICE, albeit it is likely to carry Tata.ev branding replacing the conventional Tata logo.

Other Expected Features & Safety

Although Tata has not yet fully revealed the Sierra EV's cabin, it is expected to carry forward the triple-screen dashboard layout, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, and connected car technology besides the other confirmed features from the teaser.

*Image used is of the ICE Sierra for representation

EV-specific Additions: Being an EV, the Sierra EV is expected to get tech like V2L (Vehicle-to-load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle) charging.

Safety equipment is expected to have six airbags offered as standard alongside a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Expected Powertrain

Now that the Sierra EV is attempting a similar challenge as the Harrier EV, it is pretty evident that the two will share their battery pack and electric motor systems. The detailed specifications could be as follows:

Battery Pack 65 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 538 km 627 km 622 km Power 238 PS 238 PS 238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Given the growing popularity of flexible ownership models in the EV segment, Tata could also introduce the SUV with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plans from day one.

Once launched, the Sierra EV will compete with rivals such as the Maruti e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and Toyota Ebella.