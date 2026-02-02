FIRST LOOK At MG Majestor’s Interior Ahead Of Its February 12 Debut

MG has unveiled the Majestor SUV in Kuwait, which is called the MG Rakan in the Middle East. This new flagship offering is set to make its India debut on February 12 and we have already seen how it looks on the outside. However, with the introduction of the MG Rakan, we have also got our first taste of what the cabin will look like for the India model based on this international version. Here’s everything you need to know about its interior:

2026 MG Majestor Interior

The interior of the Kuwait-spec MG Majestor gives away a lot of its key details. It features a clean, modern layout for the dashboard with a mix of brown, white and black theme which looks premium. That said, the India-spec model could get different colour schemes for a unique look.

There’s a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and the rectangular air vents are placed below. Keen-eyed viewers can also spot toggle-style controls for the AC, which is really appreciated. You also get two circular knobs in the floor console to operate some of the car’s four-wheel drive functions.

There are dual wireless phone charging pads as well. A fully digital instrument cluster is housed behind the steering wheel. The 3-spoke steering wheel has been carried forward from the Gloster, which features integrated controls and paddle-shifters. A panoramic sunroof is also visible, making the cabin feel airy.

The upholstery is also dual-tone themed, combining off-white surfaces with darker brown inserts across the seats as well as door panels. The seats are finished leatherette with visible bolstering and integrated headrests.

The dashboard also seems to have a lot of soft-touch materials. As for some other features spotted, you get both power adjustment controls and lumbar adjustment controls with the driver's seat.

Now, to the middle row experience, where you can pick it up either as a 6- or a 7-seater. The former comes with large seats that seem to give the couch at your home a run for its money. A fixed floor can also be seen for the middle row. The Majestor caters to chauffeur-driven occupants in a good way. For storage, you get front seatback pockets, an air purification system with a dedicated screen for 2nd row occupants. It is clubbed with charging sockets and dials for temperature adjustments. On safety bits, you can spot an electronic parking brake, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer.

Smaller Details: The Majestor is definitely a big-sized SUV, and one can notice grab-handles at the A-pillars on either side for easier ingress.

Other Expected Features

Moving on to features, we’ve already spotted an infotainment screen (likely 12.3-inch), a fully digital instrument cluster, a push-button start/stop, a JBL sound system, wireless phone chargers, multi-drive modes and a panoramic sunroof. Besides, the Majestor is also expected to bring a lot of high-end equipment, considering it is positioned as the flagship in the lineup. One can also expect multiple zones of climate control, powered, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, multi-colour ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.

Its safety will likely feature over 7 airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite

Expected Powertrain

MG hasn’t revealed the specifications of the Majestor yet; it is likely to share its powertrain options with the MG Gloster.

Here are the detailed specifications of the MG Gloster:

Engine 2-litre diesel 2-litre twin-turbo-diesel Drivetrain* RWD 4WD Power 161 PS 216 PS Torque 373 Nm 478 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT^ 8-speed AT

*RWD: Rear-wheel-drive, 4WD: Four-wheel-drive

^AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The MG Majestor can start from a price of Rs 46 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Fortuner Legender and the Skoda Kodiaq.