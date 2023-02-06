English | हिंदी

First Batch Of BYD Atto 3 EV Has Reached Customers’ Garages

Modified On Feb 06, 2023 04:52 PM By Ansh for BYD Atto 3

The electric SUV has bagged over 2,000 bookings since it went on sale in November 2022

BYD Atto 3

  • First lot delivered consisted of more than 340 Atto 3 EVs.

  • Gets a 60.48kWh battery with a claimed range of 521km.

  • Features a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

  • Priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Although BYD announced the price of the Atto 3 in November last year, it commenced the electric SUV’s deliveries only in 2023. BYD dispatched the first lot of the Atto 3 in January this year, comprising over 340 units, while also sharing that it has garnered over 2,000 bookings since its launch.

BYD Atto 3 Charging Port

Its powertrain comprises a 60.48kWh battery pack with a single electric motor that churns out 204PS and 310Nm. With this setup, the Atto 3 has an ARAI-certified range of 521km. The EV’s battery pack can be juiced up from nought to 80 per cent in 50 minutes using an 80kW DC fast charger.

BYD Atto 3 Cabin

It features a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-way powered driver seat, an eight-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof. For passenger safety, it gets seven airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS features like automatic emergency braking, front collision warning, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Also Read: 25-30 Percent Of Tata Tiago EV’s Bookings Came From First-time Buyers

The BYD Atto 3 is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It can be considered a premium alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

Ansh
