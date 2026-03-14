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    Ferrari 849 Testarossa Debuts In India, Prices Will Be Announced Soon

    Ferrari’s new 1050 PS hybrid supercar replaces the SF90 Stradale

    Published On Mar 14, 2026 01:19 PM By CarDekho

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    Ferrari Testarossa

    Ferrari has unveiled the 849 Testarossa in India and its prices will be announced soon. It the brand’s new flagship series-production supercar in the country. It replaces the SF90 Stradale in Ferrari’s lineup and goes head-to-head with the Lamborghini Revuelto. 

    The new Testarossa revives one of Ferrari’s most iconic nameplates and retro futuristic styling with an advanced plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain producing 1050 PS. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Ferrari 849 Testarossa.

    Powertrain

    • Powering the Ferrari 849 Testarossa is a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three electric motors, creating a powerful plug-in hybrid system.

    • Two electric motors sit on the front axle, while the third motor is positioned between the engine and gearbox. 

    • Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

    Engine

    4-litre twin-turbo V8 + three electric motors

    Power

    1050 PS

    Transmission

    8-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT)

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel drive

    The hybrid system also allows the Testarossa to travel short distances on pure electric power, improving efficiency and responsiveness.

    Ferrari 849 Testarossa

    Note:

    Ferrari claims the supercar can sprint from 0-100 kmph in under 2.3 seconds and reach a top speed of over 330 kmph.

    Design

    • The Ferrari 849 Testarossa adopts an aggressive design that combines retro inspiration with modern Ferrari styling. 

    • Up front, it gets L-shaped LED headlights connected by a gloss black strip, a styling cue inspired by classic Ferrari models. The front bumper features a large central air intake and a pronounced splitter.

    Ferrari 849 Testarossa

    • From the side, the car features large alloy wheels, flying buttresses, and prominent air intakes that channel air towards the mid-mounted engine.

    Ferrari 849 Testarossa

    • At the rear, the design is highlighted by slim LED tail lamps, twin tail sections, high-mounted exhausts and a large diffuser, giving the car a dramatic and aerodynamic finish.

    Ferrari 849 Testarossa

    Interior

    • Inside, the Testarossa’s cabin is designed to feel like a driver-focused cockpit. Instead of a traditional infotainment screen, Ferrari has prioritised driving information. 

    Ferrari Testarossa

    • The driver gets a large 16-inch digital display, while the passenger gets a 9-inch screen to view performance data and vehicle information.

    • The centre console sits high between the seats, creating a cockpit-like layout, and Ferrari has also reintroduced physical steering-wheel buttons, replacing the touch-sensitive controls seen on some previous models. 

    Ferrari 849 Testarossa

    • Premium materials include leather, carbon fibre, and aluminium trim throughout the cabin.

    Features

    Despite its track-focused nature, the Testarossa still features several modern technologies. Key features include:

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Premium audio system

    • Digital driver display and passenger display

    • Performance telemetry system

    • Carbon fibre interior trim

    Ferrari Testarossa

    Safety and performance systems include carbon-ceramic brakes, advanced traction control and multiple stability management systems.

    Rivals

    The Ferrari 849 Testarossa will rival other ultra-high-performance hybrid supercars, such as:

    Among these, the Lamborghini Revuelto is expected to be its closest competitor.

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