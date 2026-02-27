Facelifted Tata Punch EV’s Mid-spec Adventure Variant Explained

Although it was only a couple of years since the Tata Punch EV was launched, the carmaker has now given the electric SUV its first major midlife update. With the update, Tata is offering it in five broad variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S. Bookings are now open for the all-electric micro SUV, and its deliveries are set to begin soon. If you were planning on buying its mid-spec Adventure variant, check it out in detail:

2026 Tata Punch EV Adventure: Exterior

The mid-spec Adventure variant looks identical to what’s observed on the fascia of the lower-spec Smart and Smart Plus variants. It retains the same triangular housing for the halogen headlights (now with follow-me-home function) and LED DRLs, but misses out on front LED fog lamps as seen on the top-spec Empowered Plus S variant. The textured skid plate continues from the lower-spec variants above which there’s a big air dam in the centre of the bumper.

When viewed from the sides, you would notice it has ORVM-mounted turn indicators, which are available as standard along with the C-pillar-mounted rear door handles. The front door handles are now finished in the same body colour as the paint option selected. There’s also the ‘Tata.ev’ badge on the bottom side of the front doors. All the A-, B-, and C-pillars are finished in black to give it a floating roof-like effect. While it rides on the same set of 16-inch steel wheels as lower-spec variants, they now feature stylised covers to further enhance the look of the electric SUV.

Although its rear sports a connected LED tail light setup (with the revised design as the facelifted standard Punch), the central strip is not illuminated in the variant in question. While there’s no rear wiper with washer and defogger here, the 2026 Tata Punch EV Adventure does come with a spoiler. Other details include the ‘Punch.ev’ badge on the tailgate, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, and a silver-finished skid plate.

The Adventure trim is available with five colourway choices but does not come with any dual-tone option.

2026 Tata Punch EV Adventure: Interior

Tata has provided the facelifted Punch EV’s Adventure variant with a dual-tone black and white cabin theme. It comes with a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo and steering-mounted audio controls and cruise control. With the Punch EV Adventure, you get black fabric upholstery for the seats.

You would also notice the touch-enabled panel for the automatic climate control, an open storage in the centre console, dual cupholders, a rotatory dial for the drive mode, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function. The 2026 Tata Punch EV Adventure also has adjustable headrests for all passengers but the rear central occupant doesn’t get a headrest. There are twin USB Type-C charging ports at the front out of which one supports 65 W fast charging.

2026 Tata Punch EV Adventure: Features And Safety

Apart from the automatic climate control and cruise control, the Adventure variant also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired smartphone connectivity, a 4-speaker music system, a semi-digital driver’s display, push-button start/stop, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. It is also equipped with front and rear power windows (now with toggle switches), a height-adjustable driver seat, paddle shifters and keyless entry.

Tata offers the Adventure variant of the new Punch EV with six airbags, hill-hold assist, high-beam assist (new), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and hill-descent control. Features such as a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, and rear wiper with defogger are limited to the higher-spec variants.

2026 Tata Punch EV Adventure: Electric Powertrain

The mid-spec Adventure variant is available with only the larger battery pack, the technical specifications of which are as follows:

Specification 2026 Tata Punch EV Adventure Battery Pack 40 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Power 129 PS Torque 154 Nm Claimed range (MIDC part I+II) 468 km

There’s also a smaller 30 kWh battery pack on offer with the lower-spec variants and it comes with a single electric motor too, which makes 88 PS (with same amount of torque) and has a claimed range (MIDC part I+II) of 365 km to 375 km (under certification). You can check out our extensive coverage of the new Tata Punch EV’s variant-wise powertrain options to help buy the right variant for your needs.

2026 Tata Punch EV Adventure: Price And Rivals

Tata has priced the new Punch EV’s Adventure variant at Rs 11.59 lakh. While the Tata Punch EV is also available with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, its entire price list is yet to be revealed. The refreshed Punch EV’s BaaS pricing starts at Rs 6.49 lakh, while its full prices range between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 12.59 lakh.

The 2026 Tata Punch EV serves as a rival to the Citroen eC3, while also being a more affordable alternative to the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, Tata Nexon EV, and even the MG Windsor EV.

All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India