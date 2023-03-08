Published On Mar 08, 2023 05:27 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon 2024

With these visual changes, the new Nexon might look sportier as well as more premium

New front profile seen with connected LED DRLs, split central air intake, and bumper-positioned headlamps.

The facelift’s front look will be inspired by the Curvv and Sierra EV.

Other visual changes to include new alloy wheels, connected LED tail lights, and a redesigned rear profile.

Interior will also undergo a makeover, featuring a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system.

Likely to get the new 125PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine; 115PS diesel engine expected to continue.

The facelifted Tata Nexon has been spied again, this time revealing a clearer outline of its front profile. The new version of the subcompact SUV will sport significant styling upgrades compared to the outgoing model, along with new features and possibly, a more powerful turbo-petrol engine.

What’s New In The Front Profile?

The facelifted Nexon’s front profile will be inspired by the Curvv and Sierra EV. The spy shots suggest a new grille with full length connected LED DRLs. The bonnet shape looks more prominent and even central air intake is bigger. The headlamps will now be repositioned to the bumpers, similar to the Curvv and Sierra. The completely new front profile will give it a more premium and sportier look.

Changes To The Side And Rear

The side profile looks largely similar to the outgoing model, save for new alloy wheel design. Even the rear profile looks heavily redesigned, with a new shape to the boot and a tweaked bumper. The new Nexon will get new connected LED tail lights, which is the latest trend in several cars. All these exterior and interior design changes are also expected to be passed on to its EV counterpart.

Will The Cabin Look Different?

Cabin of the 2024 Tata Nexon will also be revamped, featuring the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a digital driver’s display, and possibly new upholstery design. In terms of features, it’s already loaded to the brim with ventilated seats, wireless phone charger, electric sunroof, and a rear parking camera. However, the facelift could get safer with the addition of six airbags and possibly ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), which was recently introduced with the Safari.

Powertrain Changes

With the BS6 Phase 2 compliant emission norms kicking in, we’re expecting Tata to offer the facelifted Nexon with its latest 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol motor. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, the new engine is capable of delivering 125PS and 225Nm, which is 5PS and 55Nm more than its current turbo-petrol unit. The 110PS 1.5-litre diesel engine will be retained and both the engines shall also continue with manual and AMT transmissions.

The facelifted Nexon is expected to be launched from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Kia Sonet , Mahindra XUV300 , Renault Kiger , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Nissan Magnite and the Hyundai Venue .

