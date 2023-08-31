Modified On Aug 31, 2023 01:16 PM By Ansh for Tata Nexon 2023

New videos have surfaced online revealing the lit-up interior of the new Nexon at night

Gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and a new steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo.

Fresh centre console design, with new drive selector.

Will come with a new exterior shade and a new purple cabin theme.

Likely to get these two engine options: 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre turbo petrol.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The facelifted Tata Nexon is being showcased all over the internet ahead of its launch as multiple spyshots of the subcompact SUV have surfaced online. Most recently, the cabin of the Tata Nexon facelift has been spied in detail giving away all the new digital bits that light up at night.

Much Tech

The current-gen Tata Nexon is often criticised for an outdated dashboard, something the facelift makes a lot of effort to change. The new bigger touchscreen display can be seen clearly where it carries the same user interface as the one present in the Harrier and Safari, with the only difference being the colour.

Below the Infotainment is the new climate control unit. There are two toggle switches for temperature and fan speed, and the rest seem to be backlit haptic controls instead of clickable buttons. It now gets a fully digital driver’s display which has the same colour scheme as the infotainment.

Lastly, the steering wheel has a backlit Tata logo in the middle, and the steering-mounted buttons on the spokes also get the same treatment.

Other Design Changes

The facelifted Nexon gets a heavily revised exterior design. The front is now sleeker with a new grille design, sharper LED DRLs and vertically placed headlights. The side profile is more or less the same but gets new alloy wheels, and the rear end now comes with connected tail lamps and a more muscular design.

Inside, the cabin is revamped with a new dashboard layout, slim AC vents, and a new purple cabin theme.

Powertrain

Tata will most likely retain the current Nexon’s 1.5-litre diesel engine which churns out 115PS and 260Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine can also be offered with a DCT automatic. This unit makes 125PS and 225Nm, and is updated with the new BS6 Phase 2 norms.

Features & Safety

As seen in the spyshots, the updated Nexon gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and a fully digital driver’s display. Other features will be carried over from the outgoing version including a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, and ventilated front seats.

In terms of passenger safety, it will most likely come with up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear view camera.

Launch, Price & Rivals

Tata will launch the facelifted Nexon on September 14, along with the Nexon EV facelift. It is expected to have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and will continue its rivalry with the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, and Mahindra XUV300.

