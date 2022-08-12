Published On Aug 12, 2022 05:02 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

The CNG kit is available in two trims of the hatch: second-from-base VXi and second-to-top ZXi

CNG variants command a premium of Rs 95,000 over the regular variants.

The Swift becomes the ninth Maruti model to get the CNG option.

Maruti has equipped it with a 1.2-litre petrol engine making 77.5PS and 98.5Nm in CNG guise.

Only offered with the 5-speed MT option; the claimed mileage in CNG mode is 30.90km/kg.

Maruti has retuned the suspension setup of the hatchback for improved handling.

No other changes have been made to the features list of the Swift.

Another Maruti model (number nine to be specific) has gone the CNG route and it is one of the company’s top-sellers - the Swift. The carmaker has launched CNG variants of the Swift (a first for the nameplate) and they come with the hatchback’s second-from-base VXi and second-to-top ZXi trims.

Price Premium Over The Standard Versions

Variant Petrol CNG Difference VXi Rs 6.82 lakh Rs 7.77 lakh +Rs 95,000 ZXi Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh +Rs 95,000

The CNG variants are priced at a premium of Rs 95,000 over their petrol manual counterparts.

Updates Under The Hood

Maruti has equipped the Swift CNG with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the standard model, albeit it makes 77.5PS and 98.5Nm in CNG guise. However, unlike the regular variants which come with both 5-speed MT and AMT options, the Swift CNG only gets the MT. The carmaker claims a fuel efficiency of 30.90km/kg in CNG mode for this version of the midsize hatchback.

Other Changes And Features

The Swift CNG gets a retuned suspension setup to improve the handling with the added weight of the tank. Apart from this, no other changes have been made to the hatchback. The equipment list of CNG variants matches the corresponding petrol-manual variants of the Swift.

Also See: Fourth-gen Suzuki Swift’s First Spy Shots Surface Online

A Look At Its Rivals and Subscription Offer

With this fuel option update, the Swift is now on a par with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios , which has been available with the CNG kit for a long time. The similarly priced seven-seat Renault Triber doesn’t get the alternative fuel choice though. Maruti is also offering the Swift CNG on a subscription basis for Rs 16,499 per month (all-inclusive).

